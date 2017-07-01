|
Christ is Born! Glorify Him!
May the joy of Christ the Savior born in Bethlehem triumph in our hearts, as He has illumined the hearts of men with divine truth.
From the depths of our souls we raise up our most cherished prayers to the Lord Jesus Christ on these days.
He, the Seer of hearts, will hear us and bestow upon us His paternal and divine love, and send down upon us His blessing, that we might abide in strong faith, love, and labors for the salvation of our souls and the world, throughout the days of our lives.
May grace be with you, who ever love our Lord Jesus Christ.
Bishop Tikhon of Egorievsk
07 / 01 / 2017
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Christ is born and God is with us!
CHRISTMAS MESSAGE by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia
Nativity Encyclicals of Orthodox Hierarchs
Miracles on Christmas
The Incarnation
St. John of Kronstadt and the Education of Children
Martyr Boniface at Tarsus, in Cilicia
Schema-Abbess Fomar (Tamara Alexandrovna Mardzhanova), 1869-1936
The Relevance of Hieromartyr Hilarion (Troitsky) Life for Our Times
They Lived Happily and Died on the Same Day
St Nicodemus the Sanctified of Tismana
Met Ephrem (Kyriakos)'s Christmas Message 2016