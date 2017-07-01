Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
English Edition / Saints. Asceties of Piety. Church Holy Days

Christ is Born! Glorify Him!

    

    

May the joy of Christ the Savior born in Bethlehem triumph in our hearts, as He has illumined the hearts of men with divine truth.

From the depths of our souls we raise up our most cherished prayers to the Lord Jesus Christ on these days.

He, the Seer of hearts, will hear us and bestow upon us His paternal and divine love, and send down upon us His blessing, that we might abide in strong faith, love, and labors for the salvation of our souls and the world, throughout the days of our lives.

May grace be with you, who ever love our Lord Jesus Christ.

Bishop Tikhon of Egorievsk
and the brothers of Sretensky Monastery

07 / 01 / 2017

    Your comments

    Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

    Your comments:
    Your name:
    Your e-mail:
    (it's not be shared)
    Enter the digits,
    seen on picture:

    Also here you can read
    Christ is born and God is with us!

    CHRISTMAS MESSAGE by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia

    Nativity Encyclicals of Orthodox Hierarchs

    Miracles on Christmas

    The Incarnation

    St. John of Kronstadt and the Education of Children

    Martyr Boniface at Tarsus, in Cilicia

    Schema-Abbess Fomar (Tamara Alexandrovna Mardzhanova), 1869-1936

    The Relevance of Hieromartyr Hilarion (Troitsky) Life for Our Times

    They Lived Happily and Died on the Same Day

    St Nicodemus the Sanctified of Tismana

    Met Ephrem (Kyriakos)'s Christmas Message 2016

    RSS 2.0
    Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
    © 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
    editor@orthochristian.com
    Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру