May the joy of Christ the Savior born in Bethlehem triumph in our hearts, as He has illumined the hearts of men with divine truth.

From the depths of our souls we raise up our most cherished prayers to the Lord Jesus Christ on these days.

He, the Seer of hearts, will hear us and bestow upon us His paternal and divine love, and send down upon us His blessing, that we might abide in strong faith, love, and labors for the salvation of our souls and the world, throughout the days of our lives.

May grace be with you, who ever love our Lord Jesus Christ.

Bishop Tikhon of Egorievsk

and the brothers of Sretensky Monastery