|
Abbess murdered in Belorussia
Minsk, January 6, 2017
On the night of January 5, the abbess of the Monastery of St. Xenia (in the Borisovo region of Minsk province, Belorus) Mother Vasilisa (Medved) was murdered, reports Sputnik.by.
The press secretary of the Belorussian exarchate (of the Russian Orthodox Church) Fr. Sergei Lepin commented on the incident, “I can confirm that Matushka Vasilisa was murdered. Mostly likely, the attacker was one of the [psychologically] ill novices, of which there are many in the monastery.” The local law enforcement agencies confirmed this fact, but have not released details.
“We are in great sorrow, such sorrow on the eve of the feast. Matushka was killed that night. I can’t say anything more,” one nun from the convent told the Sputnik news agency over the telephone. In her words, the law enforcement agencies are at work in the monastery and the assailant has been arrested. Later reports have determined that the mentally ill novice was a citizen of Belorus, but was originally from Kazakhstan.
Abbess Vasilisa (Medved) was born March 10, 1949 in the Ukraine. After graduating from the department of history of the Chernigov Institute for Educational Studies, she became a schoolteacher. She was a parishioner of the Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral in the Belorussian capital, and after receiving an education with the St. Elizabeth sisterhood she became a sister of mercy. In 2001 she became a novice at the St. Elizabeth Convent. In 2002, at the blessing of Metropolitan Philaret of Minsk and Slutzk, she became the abbess of the St. Xenia Convent in the village of Baran, outside of Minsk.
+ETERNAL MEMORAL TO MOTHER VASILISA
07 / 01 / 2017
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Miraculous appearance of icon of St. Nicholas in village of Velikoretskoye
Schemamonks Nikita and Theophan ranked among locally-venerated saints
Church to announce results of examinations of “Ekaterinburg Remains” in second quarter of 2017
Rare Christian Cross And Menorah Engraving From Time Of Christ Discovered In Israel
90,000 Christians killed in 2016, numbers could increase in 2017
Moleben of repentance for sin of abortion approved by Russian Orthodox Church
A Visit of Love: 2016 Winter Mission Team to Znamianka Orphanage Returns from Ukraine
Government and Christians against US interference in Egyptian Church reconstruction
Health of Patriarch Ilia improving after gall bladder infection
Oldest relative of last Russian Emperor Prince Dimitri Romanov dies in Denmark
Archaeologists discover mysterious new Dead Sea scrolls
Why Early Appalachian Settlers Originally Celebrated Christmas in January