Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
English Edition / News

200 new monastics, 3 new monasteries in UOC in 2016

January 9, 2017

Photo: http://news.church.ua/2016/12/31/v-2016-godu-v-upc-prinyali-postrig-200-novyx-monaxov-i-monaxin/?lang=ru Photo: http://news.church.ua/2016/12/31/v-2016-godu-v-upc-prinyali-postrig-200-novyx-monaxov-i-monaxin/?lang=ru
    

During the final 2016 meeting of the Holy Synod of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church on December 29, chancellor Metropolitan Anthony of Boryspil and Brovary presented on the life of the Church over the last year, writes the Information Department of the Ukrainain Orthodox Church.

According to the hierarch, three new monasteries were created in the UOC in 2016:

  1. A men’s monastery in honor of St. John the Forerunner in the Khust Diocese (Roztoky village, Rakhovsky district, Transcarpathian region)
  2. A women’s monastery in honor of the holy Equal-to-the-Apostles Olga in the Kiev Diocese (Tomashovka village, Fastiv district, Kiev region)
  3. A women’s monastery in honor of the Annunciation in the Rivne Diocese (Andrusiev village, Goschansk district, Rivne region)

Along with the three new monasteries, a total of 200 faithful took monastic vows in 2016. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church now totals 4,318 monastics.

The number of parishes crossed the 12,000 threshold, rising from 11,976 in 2015 to 12,034 in 2016.

The number of dioceses and ruling bishops held steady at 53, with the number of vicar bishops rising from 29 to 33.

09 / 01 / 2017

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
Abbess murdered in Belorussia

Miraculous appearance of icon of St. Nicholas in village of Velikoretskoye

Schemamonks Nikita and Theophan ranked among locally-venerated saints

Church to announce results of examinations of “Ekaterinburg Remains” in second quarter of 2017

Rare Christian Cross And Menorah Engraving From Time Of Christ Discovered In Israel

90,000 Christians killed in 2016, numbers could increase in 2017

Moleben of repentance for sin of abortion approved by Russian Orthodox Church

A Visit of Love: 2016 Winter Mission Team to Znamianka Orphanage Returns from Ukraine

Government and Christians against US interference in Egyptian Church reconstruction

Health of Patriarch Ilia improving after gall bladder infection

Oldest relative of last Russian Emperor Prince Dimitri Romanov dies in Denmark

Archaeologists discover mysterious new Dead Sea scrolls

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру