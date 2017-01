In this new video, Schema-Archimandrite Sergius (Bowyer), abbot of St. Tikhon's Monastery in Waymart, PA, America's oldest Orthodox monastery, speaks about the great mysteries of the Liturgy in which we meet the Incarnate and Risen Lord. "The eternal and living God became flesh and through this same flesh we know God, we touch God, we handle God, we experience God, and the Liturgy is actually the place that this incarnatioanal view of the Church plays out in a magnificent symphony of sound, sight, smell, taste, of encountering the Incarnate God."