Yaroslavl region prohibits abortion for one day in honor of 14,000 Holy Innocents

January 11, 2017

Photo: http://thelibertarianrepublic.com/can-secular-pro-life-podcast/ Photo: http://thelibertarianrepublic.com/can-secular-pro-life-podcast/
    

At the initiative of the local diocese and the regional Department of Health, abortion is being prohibited for one day in the Yaroslavl region, reports Interfax-Religion.

The temporary prohibition was taken in honor of the 14,000 Holy Infants slain by Herod, who was trying to kill the Christ-Child, whom the Orthodox Church commemorates on December 29/January 11.

“On this day, in all state medical institutions of the Yaroslavl region, abortions are banned, and an event opposing the killing of children in the mother’s womb and for the protection of the values of motherhood is planned,” the press service of the Yaroslavl Diocese reported.

The organizers of the event also call upon private clinics to join in the ban.

There will also be a “Candlelit Memorial” in honor of the Holy Innocents murdered by Herod and those slain by abortion.

