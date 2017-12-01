<table id="art100122" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/100122.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102566/256685.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">"Walk With Us" film to document CA Pro-Life movement</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">The Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision allowed for the slaughter of an estimated 58,586,256 innocent lives. California, Colorado, Oregon, Vermont and Washington passed physician assisted suicide laws between 2008 and 2015. California is the most recent addition to this list. Though the right to life has been unprotected for our weakest citizens the rights of Californians to give voice and power to those lives have not yet been denied.</a></span></td></tr></table>

San Diego, January 2, 2017

The Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision allowed for the slaughter of an estimated 58,586,256 innocent lives. California, Colorado, Oregon, Vermont and Washington passed physician assisted suicide laws between 2008 and 2015. California is the most recent addition to this list. Though the right to life has been unprotected for our weakest citizens the rights of Californians to give voice and power to those lives have not yet been denied.

On Saturday January 21, 2017 Californians in three iconic cities—San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco—will support the right to life for all people through peaceful “Walk for Life” events. The events will include marches on public streets, music and speakers. Entry is free and open to all.

As a producer of media content that “inspires and elevates,” Fern Leaf Media aims to produce a documentary film on these events, the working title being “Walk. With Us.” The film will highlight the passion shown by thousands of Californians supporting all human life, the courage and trials shown by those whose lives have been impacted by abortion and euthanasia and the stories of those present at these events. The goal is to unashamedly promote the importance of all human life and to influence the public to realize this importance.

The skills and expertise to bring this story to a global audience lie with us. However, you the public have the resources to provide the funding and publicity to make this film a reality.

The film—your film if you contribute—will be released digitally and in limited physical quantities. It will also be submitted to selected film festivals.

This is not meant to be accomplished by us alone. The extant of the documentary depends on the support we receive from you, your friends, your family, your coworkers, your place of worship, and anyone else in your social networks.

The funding goal is US$13,000.00. Contributions can be made on the project’s IndieGoGo campaign page until midnight on Sunday January 15, 2017 Pacific Standard Time; there are multiple levels of donations with many unique rewards. Supporters can also join our Facebook group.

Founded in 2010, Fern Leaf Media has produced short documentary films aligned with social activist causes such as world peace, orphans, human trafficking and pro-life issues. Founder Mark Terry is a California native who holds a professional certificate in video production and editing from The University of California San Diego Extension Program. More information on Fern Leaf Media is available at here. Fern Leaf Media is not associated with any of these events or the Catholic archdiocese of any city in California.

www.fernleafmedia.com info@fernleafmedia.com 858-243-2176