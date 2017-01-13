<table id="art100140" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/100140.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102567/256730.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Burial of Dr. Liza to be held on Monday at Novodevichy cemetery</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">The body of Elizaveta Glinka, known as Dr. Liza, was identified amongst the victims of TU-154 on the Sochi coast.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, January 13, 2017

Head of the “Fair Aid” charity fund Elizaveta Glinka (Dr. Liza), who died in the crash of TU-154 in the area of Sochi, will be buried on Monday, January 16 in Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery; the ceremony begins at 10:00, reports RIA-Novosti, with reference to the site of the President’s Council for Human Rights.

The body of Elizaveta Glinka, known as Dr. Liza, was identified amongst the victims of TU-154 on the Sochi coast, reported a source connected with the charity fund “Fair Aid” to RIA-Novosti.

TU-154, which was headed from Moscow to Syria, crashed in the Black Sea on the morning of December 25. The tragedy occurred shortly after refueling in Sochi.

Ninety-two people were on board the plane, including the performers of the Alexandrov Ensemble and employees of three Russian TV stations.

Elizaveta Glinka founded the “Fair Aid” fund in 2007, which helps people in difficult situations, including cancer patients. Additionally, every week volunteers of the fund distribute food and medicine to the homeless at Paveletsky Station, and also provide them with free legal and medical help.

Dr. Liza visited Donbass and Syria many times with humanitarian missions.