|
Burial of Dr. Liza to be held on Monday at Novodevichy cemetery
Moscow, January 13, 2017
Head of the “Fair Aid” charity fund Elizaveta Glinka (Dr. Liza), who died in the crash of TU-154 in the area of Sochi, will be buried on Monday, January 16 in Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery; the ceremony begins at 10:00, reports RIA-Novosti, with reference to the site of the President’s Council for Human Rights.
The body of Elizaveta Glinka, known as Dr. Liza, was identified amongst the victims of TU-154 on the Sochi coast, reported a source connected with the charity fund “Fair Aid” to RIA-Novosti.
TU-154, which was headed from Moscow to Syria, crashed in the Black Sea on the morning of December 25. The tragedy occurred shortly after refueling in Sochi.
Ninety-two people were on board the plane, including the performers of the Alexandrov Ensemble and employees of three Russian TV stations.
Elizaveta Glinka founded the “Fair Aid” fund in 2007, which helps people in difficult situations, including cancer patients. Additionally, every week volunteers of the fund distribute food and medicine to the homeless at Paveletsky Station, and also provide them with free legal and medical help.
Dr. Liza visited Donbass and Syria many times with humanitarian missions.
13 / 01 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Commission of Sacred Community of Mt. Athos says final documents of Crete Council in need of revision
"Walk With Us" film to document CA Pro-Life movement
Metropolitan Hilarion of Easten America and New York to visit flock n the UK
Abbess’ suspected murderer was her Goddaughter
Yaroslavl region prohibits abortion for one day in honor of 14,000 Holy Innocents
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in Copenhagen
Handover of St. Petersburg’s landmark cathedral to Orthodox church may take 2-3 years
Murdered abbess laid to rest in Belarus, suspect charged
Metropolitan Hierotheos of Nafpaktos: texts of Crete Council in need of theological refinement
200 new monastics, 3 new monasteries in UOC in 2016
Abbess murdered in Belorussia
Miraculous appearance of icon of St. Nicholas in village of Velikoretskoye