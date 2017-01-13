Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Burial of Dr. Liza to be held on Monday at Novodevichy cemetery

Moscow, January 13, 2017

    

Head of the “Fair Aid” charity fund Elizaveta Glinka (Dr. Liza), who died in the crash of TU-154 in the area of Sochi, will be buried on Monday, January 16 in Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery; the ceremony begins at 10:00, reports RIA-Novosti, with reference to the site of the President’s Council for Human Rights.

The body of Elizaveta Glinka, known as Dr. Liza, was identified amongst the victims of TU-154 on the Sochi coast, reported a source connected with the charity fund “Fair Aid” to RIA-Novosti.

TU-154, which was headed from Moscow to Syria, crashed in the Black Sea on the morning of December 25. The tragedy occurred shortly after refueling in Sochi.

Ninety-two people were on board the plane, including the performers of the Alexandrov Ensemble and employees of three Russian TV stations.

Elizaveta Glinka founded the “Fair Aid” fund in 2007, which helps people in difficult situations, including cancer patients. Additionally, every week volunteers of the fund distribute food and medicine to the homeless at Paveletsky Station, and also provide them with free legal and medical help.

Dr. Liza visited Donbass and Syria many times with humanitarian missions.

Translated by Jesse Dominick

Pravoslavie.ru

13 / 01 / 2017

