Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
English Edition / News

14th century fresco peiced together from debris to be returned to Novgorod’s St. Sophia cathedral

Moscow, January 16, 2017

    

The fourteenth century ”Mother of God Enthroned” fresco, restored from its various parts, is to be returned to St. Sophia’s Cathedral in the Novgorod Kremlin, reports TASS.

The uniqueness of the fresco’s restoration, according to Novgorod museum-reserve director Natalia Grigorieva, consists in that experts gathered its pieces literally from debris, covered in seventeenth century plaster.

“Scientists discovered the fresco fragments during excavations,” first in 1956, then in the 1990s during restoration of the cathedral she explained. The “Mother of God Enthroned” icon, presumably dating to 1466, depicts the Mother of God seated on a throne with the Christ Child, flanked by the archangels Michael and Gabriel.

The museum director clarified that the fresco will be returned to a pillar in the cathedral in 2017, in coordination with the Russian Ministry of Culture and with the blessing of Metropolitan Lev of Novgorod and Staraya Russa.

“The image is very beautiful and expressive, painted with the traditional colors of that time: the Mother of God in a blue coif and tunic of the same color with white trimming, and a bright blue background. The archangels in ochre, here characterized by fine detail, right down to the fingernails,” stated artist-restorer Tatiana Romashkevich.

The fresco, 5 ft. 7 in. x 3 ft. 2 in., will be placed in its historical place, in the southern half of St. Sophia’s Cathedral.

16 / 01 / 2017

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
Repentant mother takes back abandoned baby thanks to intercession of Patriarch Kirill

Metropolitan Tikhon’s Sanctity of Life message, video now available

Kiev church miraculously saved from fire rector believes

Bethlehem shrine’s treasures being restored

Constantinople metropolitans met with “Kiev Patriarchate” schismatics

Athonite monk speaks about recently reposed Elder Gregory of Danilov Brotherhood

Burial of Dr. Liza to be held on Monday at Novodevichy cemetery

Commission of Sacred Community of Mt. Athos says final documents of Crete Council in need of revision

"Walk With Us" film to document CA Pro-Life movement

Metropolitan Hilarion of Easten America and New York to visit flock n the UK

Abbess’ suspected murderer was her Goddaughter

Yaroslavl region prohibits abortion for one day in honor of 14,000 Holy Innocents

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру