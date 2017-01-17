|
Which professions incompatible with priesthood? Russian Church to discuss
Moscow, January 17, 2017
All dioceses of the Russian Church will soon be receiving the document “Professions compatible and incompatible with the priesthood,” intended for broad discussion, writes the Church’s official site.
The draft document was created by order of an inter-council commission dated January 28, 2015. To discuss and comment on the document is possible on the official site of the Inter-Council presence, Bogoslov.ru, and the Inter-Council’s official blog.
The draft document notes that “conditions of modern life sometimes raise the question of reconciling the priesthood and secular professions,” reports the online journal Foma. The following professions are suggested as incompatible:
Comments on the document will be received up through May 2, 2017.
17 / 01 / 2017
|
