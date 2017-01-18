|
St. Elizabeth Convent Ministry Update: The Church in Honor of St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco
Source: St. Elisabeth Convent
The building of the church in honor of St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco is continuing on the territory of St. Elisabeth Convent. The decoration work has already been started inside the church. We offer you to view our photo report to learn how the process of construction is going.
18 / 01 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Russian Orthodox parish in Georgia shot at second time
Which professions incompatible with priesthood? Russian Church to discuss
Copy of Da Vinci’s “Last Supper” found in Vologda cathedral
Theophany “bathing” not a sport, not for forgiveness of sins says St. Petersburg Diocese
Russian Orthodox Church will actively participate in restoring Syrian churches
Russian Church gives $215,000 for maternity humanitarian centers
Tu-154 victims Dr. Liza, Lieutenant General Valery Khalilov, others buried in Moscow
14th century fresco pieced together from debris to be returned to Novgorod’s St. Sophia Cathedral
Repentant mother takes back abandoned baby thanks to intercession of Patriarch Kirill
Metropolitan Tikhon’s Sanctity of Life message, video now available
Kiev church miraculously saved from fire rector believes
Bethlehem shrine’s treasures being restored