St. Elizabeth Convent Ministry Update: The Church in Honor of St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco

Source: St. Elisabeth Convent

    

The building of the church in honor of St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco is continuing on the territory of St. Elisabeth Convent. The decoration work has already been started inside the church. We offer you to view our photo report to learn how the process of construction is going.

    

    

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

    

    

St. Elisabeth Convent

18 / 01 / 2017

