Moscow, January 18, 2017

Met. Emmanuel (right). Photo: Amen.gr

As previously reported, the press service of the nationalistic and schismatic “Kiev Patriarchate” reported on its website that it sent a delegation to the Phanar to meet with representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, including Met. Emmanuel (Adamakis) of France, on January 12, supposedly discussing the recent Crete Council and the question of autocephaly for a Ukrainian Church. This claim, writes the Union of Orthodox Journalists, is now being called into question.

According to media reports, including the Greek source Amen.gr, Met. Emmanuel was not in the Phanar on January 12, but was in fact participating in the Fifth European Orthodox-Catholic Forum in Paris from January 5 to 12, which is confirmed by photos of the event, where he is seen seated next to Met. Gennady of Sassima.