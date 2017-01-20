|
Kazakhstani icon of Christ sheds myrrh before Theophany
January 20, 2017
Kazinform.
The icon, in the church of the Three Holy Hierarchs in the city of Karatau, in the Zhambyl region, was painted by local artist Viktor Isaev in 1999. Others of his icons have also been known to exude myrrh.
Myrrh was first noticed on the icon of the Savior in Holy Week on March 26, 2000, the sweet-scented healing substance appearing on His face in small beads. The first miracle occurred when the icon was taken to the city of Taraz for a Moleben where a nine-year-old girl was healed from blindness. Subsequent healings occurred with people with kidney disease, severe skin diseases, and drug addiction.
The flow of myrrh is typically considered a sign foretelling important, momentous events, or to be given for physical healing and spiritual bolstering. This time, according to long-time rector Fr. Peter, the icon began weeping myrrh on January 15, during the forefeast of Theophany.
The Three Holy Hierarchs—Sts. Basil the Great, John Chrysostom, and Gregory the Theologian—are considered the patron saints of Karatau, with the parish in their honor being built in 1989, the city’s first Orthodox church. During a devastating hurricane that left residential and industrial buildings in ruin, the church survived. Now the Karatau church, with its unique icons, is place of pilgrimage.
20 / 01 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Archaeological find sheds light on Solomon’s Israel
Metropolitan’s chastising open letter to Greek prime minister published
Report of “Kiev Patriarchate” meeting with Constantinople reps called into question
Athonite Hilandar Monastery buys 14th century Serbian manuscript
German “artist” fined 700 euros for altar push-ups
100 years of October Revolution: relics of New Martyrs to be carried throughout Russia
St. Elizabeth Convent Ministry Update: The Church in Honor of St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco
Russian Orthodox parish in Georgia shot at second time
Which professions incompatible with priesthood? Russian Church to discuss
Copy of Da Vinci’s “Last Supper” found in Vologda cathedral
Theophany “bathing” not a sport, not for forgiveness of sins says St. Petersburg Diocese
Russian Orthodox Church will actively participate in restoring Syrian churches