Icon stolen twenty years ago to be returned to Yaroslavl Museum
Moscow, January 20, 2017
The Yaroslavl State Historical-Architectural and Art Museum-Reserve will receive back an icon stolen from a branch location in 1995, reports Interfax-Religion.
The icon, “Resurrection-Descent into Hell, with the Passion of Christ and feasts in eighteen scenes,” painted in the style of the seventeenth century Yaroslavl school, was found in a private antique gallery in Venice in 2016. It was originally stolen from Yaroslavl’s Church of St. Nicholas, known as the “Church of Nikola Nadein” after the merchant who gave money for its building, a branch of the Yaroslavl State Museum in 1995.
Negotiations with the new owner and repayment for the icon were undertaken by the Museum of Russian Icons, which in recent years has returned around twenty icons stolen from museums in Rostov, Ustyuzhna, Veliky Ustyug and Murom
