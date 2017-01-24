<table id="art100429" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/100429.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102573/257353.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">вЂњAttempts to negotiate with the heterodox have caused serious harm to the ChurchвЂќвЂ”Met. Nikolaos of Mesogaia and Lavreotiki</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">Metropolitan Nikolaos of Mesogaia and Lavreotiki, a hierarch of the Church of Greece, has shared his thoughts on the results of the Crete Council and on the future of inter-Orthodox dialogue.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, January 24, 2017

Metropolitan Nikolaos of Mesogaia and Lavreotiki, a hierarch of the Church of Greece, has shared his thoughts on the results of the Crete Council and on the future of inter-Orthodox dialogue. “I was expecting the Pan-Orthodox council to become a great event; I hoped it would become something unadulterated and not crumpled,” Vladyka said, sharing his expectations, writes Agionoros.ru.

The hierarch continued that now he is watching as some try to convince everyone that the council was a great event, “but when you try to convince people of the greatness of something, it means in reality it was not so great.”

However, he also believes it is incorrect to completely subvert the council and place it under complete doubt: “An attempt was made. Yes, mistakes were made, there were deficiencies, but the aspirations were pure.”

Met. Nikolaos also stressed the need “to gather and to understand where we stand. [As the Crete Council showed], we are not in the best condition. We need pan-Orthodox efforts. Attempts to negotiate with the heterodox have caused serious harm to the Orthodox Church.”