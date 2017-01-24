<table id="art100443" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/100443.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102573/257368.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Met. Seraphim of Piraeus protests sexual propaganda in Greek schools</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">An open letter of Metropolitan Seraphim of Piraeus to Greek Minister of Education Konstantinos Gavroglou regarding a recent directive on sexual education has appeared on Romfea.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, January 24, 2017

In his missive, the hierarch of the Greek Orthodox Church protests the controversial order to “eradicate sexual prejudice” and “homophobia and transphobia” which was sent to all Greek schools, including those in his canonical territory.

According to the metropolitan, this is the first time Greek schools have received such a directive, trying to “distort the natural state of children,” undertaken without the consent of and in spite of the will of parents.

Addressing himself to Mr. Gavroglou, Met. Seraphim emphasizes that the order “promotes debauchery and perversion under the insincere and ridiculous pretext of progressiveness.”

Met. Seraphim informed the minister that he refuses to execute his directive in educational institutions within his diocese, and will place the question of its Church-wide discussion and condemnation at the next meeting of the Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church.