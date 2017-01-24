<table id="art100445" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/100445.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102573/257375.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">English-language вЂњDr. LizaвЂќ documentary to be filmed</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">Plans are underway to shoot a documentary film dedicated to the life and memory of Elizabeth Glinka, вЂњDr. Liza,вЂќ who died in the December 25 crash of the Russian Ministry of DefenseвЂ™s plane over the Black Sea.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, January 24, 2017

Plans are underway to shoot a documentary film dedicated to the life and memory of Elizabeth Glinka, “Dr. Liza,” who died in the December 25 crash of the Russian Ministry of Defense’s plane over the Black Sea. According to Pravoslavie.fm, well-known journalist of the “Russian Today” TV station Graham Phillips will shoot the film in English to reach as wide an audience of possible with the story of this courageous and kind-hearted woman who died far too soon.

Dr. Liza was known for heroic deeds of service to all in need, participating in numerous humanitarian projects, including: organizing children’s hospices in Kiev, Moscow and other former USSR cities, evacuating wounded children from the Ukrainian civil war, delivering medicines and humanitarian aid to Syria, and organizing volunteer health services for the homeless and poor, and so on.

“Once a priest died from cancer in my arms—a man who himself comforted others his entire life. I asked him: ‘Which sin is the greatest?’ and he answered: ‘The greatest sin is to offend the weak.’ ‘Why?’ ‘Because it’s the easiest to do…’ This thought struck me—the very heaviest sin is the easiest of all… Tell these words to the children,” Dr. Liza once said in an interview. She, indeed, devoted her life to comforting the weak.

In the end, she died as she lived. She was aboard the ministry’s plane accompanying a shipment of medical supplies and gifts for Syrian children, and to wish a happy New Year to the Russian troops there.

On January 19, Phillips announced that he hopes to finish the film within two weeks and offer a true memorial to Dr. Liza. He hopes the film will help worldwide audiences to understand what ideals inform Russian lives and who they hold up as examples.