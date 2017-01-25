|
Miraculous belt of St. John Maximovitch brought to Moscow
Moscow, January 25, 2017
The Church of St. Catherine the Great Marty In-the-Fields, the OCA’s representation parish in Moscow, will be the home of the miraculous zone (liturgical belt) of St. John Maximovitch for the next two weeks.
A Moleben and Akathist will be served before the relic being brought from the St. Seraphim of Sarov Skete in Raudone, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 6:00 PM, reports Foma. The belt will then remain in the parish until February 10 for the faithful to venerate, showing their love for the great Russian hierarch who served and reposed in America, where his relics lie in San Francisco.
This is the first time the belt is leaving its home at the skete, where it is usually kept on the altar table in the monastic church. Although the holy relic is not often offered for public veneration, there have been reports of miracles associated with it.
St. John is a giant of Orthodoxy, greatly loved and venerated throughout the Orthodox world, in America, Russia, Greece, and beyond.
