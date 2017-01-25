|
Collapsing 15th-century frescoed Pskov church to be restored
Moscow, January 25, 2017
The Church of the Dormition of the Theotokos, in the Pskov region village of Meletovo, the sole surviving example of classical Pskov architecture of the fifteenth century, famous for its unique frescoes of the same era, is in serious danger of collapse.
According to experts, the church, which boasts icons made with the highest craftsmanship, is in a state of extreme emergency, reports tvkultura.ru.
“We don’t appreciate our own art, because for us Raphael and Michelangelo are prioritized significantly higher than our ancient, holy, cracked frescoes,” emphasized St. Petersburg Institute professor of painting, sculpture, and architecture Alexander Krylov.
The church boasts an icon of the Pantocrator, surrounded by the heavenly powers, prophets, evangelists, and saints, and other rare iconographic details and stories, some of which remain as yet concealed under whitewashing—all under threat of destruction. One of the main problems is the salt and humidity mixture that comes out of the walls, forming a crust which is nearly impossible to remove without damaging the icons.
The church with its renowned icons was recently assessed to have four or five years left before it falls apart. Thankfully, the Ministry of Culture has supported the Pskov Museum-reserve’s request for emergency help, in which a special adhesive would be injected into the walls to strengthen the paint layer.
The restoration work is projected to cost 50 million rubles ($843,000). Funds have not yet been allocated from the federal budget, but it is hoped that work will begin in April or May.
