Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
English Edition / News

Collapsing 15th-century frescoed Pskov church to be restored

Moscow, January 25, 2017

Photo: http://tvkultura.ru/ Photo: http://tvkultura.ru/
    

The Church of the Dormition of the Theotokos, in the Pskov region village of Meletovo, the sole surviving example of classical Pskov architecture of the fifteenth century, famous for its unique frescoes of the same era, is in serious danger of collapse.

According to experts, the church, which boasts icons made with the highest craftsmanship, is in a state of extreme emergency, reports tvkultura.ru.

Photo: http://tvkultura.ru/ Photo: http://tvkultura.ru/
One of the most troubled spots is the sixteenth century chapel of St. Nicholas, where a fracture has widened by three inches over the past two years. There are many such signs of disintegration throughout the church, including on the walls of the quadrangle, the ancient core of the church, where the famous frescoes are located.

“We don’t appreciate our own art, because for us Raphael and Michelangelo are prioritized significantly higher than our ancient, holy, cracked frescoes,” emphasized St. Petersburg Institute professor of painting, sculpture, and architecture Alexander Krylov.

The church boasts an icon of the Pantocrator, surrounded by the heavenly powers, prophets, evangelists, and saints, and other rare iconographic details and stories, some of which remain as yet concealed under whitewashing—all under threat of destruction. One of the main problems is the salt and humidity mixture that comes out of the walls, forming a crust which is nearly impossible to remove without damaging the icons.

Photo: http://tvkultura.ru/ Photo: http://tvkultura.ru/
    

The church with its renowned icons was recently assessed to have four or five years left before it falls apart. Thankfully, the Ministry of Culture has supported the Pskov Museum-reserve’s request for emergency help, in which a special adhesive would be injected into the walls to strengthen the paint layer.

The restoration work is projected to cost 50 million rubles ($843,000). Funds have not yet been allocated from the federal budget, but it is hoped that work will begin in April or May.

25 / 01 / 2017

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
Massive influx of pilgrims is problem for Mt. Athos—abbot of Simonopetra

Abandoned churches near site of Christ’s Baptism may open again

Same-sex “family” included in Estonian population register for first time

Georgia’s Tsilkani Mother of God complex given status of cultural monument of national significance

Miraculous belt of St. John Maximovitch brought to Moscow

New Western Rite monastery planned for Louisiana

Trump defunds International Planned Parenthood as U.S. abortion rate hits all-time low

English-language “Dr. Liza” documentary to be filmed

Hungary to allocate funds for reconstruction of four Orthodox churches

Met. Seraphim of Piraeus protests sexual propaganda in Greek schools

Novice monk goes missing on Mt. Athos

Priest Feodor Konyukhov to place cross at bottom of Mariana Trench

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру