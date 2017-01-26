<table id="art100491" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/100491.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102575/257501.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Some Words about Obedience</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">If a person lives according to his own will, he deprives himself of true joy. He can be near it, he can вЂњseeвЂќ it, but he is always outside it. Just as if you looked through the window and saw people celebrating something inside, while you were standing outside and felt cold and sadвЂ¦</a></span></td></tr></table>

Source: St. Elizabeth Convent

January 25, 2017

“The truly intelligent man pursues one sole objective: to obey and conform to the God of all. With this single aim in view, he disciplines his soul, and whatever he may encounter in the course of his life, he gives thanks to God for the compass and depth of His providential ordering of all things.” (St. Anthony the Great, The Philokalia)

Nun Olga: Once, during a dialogue with Elder Sophrony (Sakharov) people were talking about humility. One of the monks said that lack of humility is our personal self. I would rather add that disobedience is our personal self as well.

If a person lives according to his own will, he deprives himself of true joy. He can be near it, he can “see” it, but he is always outside it. Just as if you looked through the window and saw people celebrating something inside, while you were standing outside and felt cold and sad…

Every person has experienced moments when you just do what you should do. And there is no need to philosophize. Sometimes your own will seems so alluring that it can even make you reject your obedience. It depends on what a person will choose. And we have to make our choice every day. In other words, we are the architects of our happiness.

As a rule, something that makes you protest most of all, appears to be the most saving for your soul. I would like to wish that our trust in God prevails over our inner voice, which always tries to scare us and says that everything we do is absolutely senseless.

...

