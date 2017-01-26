<table id="art100497" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/100497.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102574/257495.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Lavrov calls for end to interference, persecution of Ukrainian Orthodox Church</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">Sergei Lavrov, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, has called for end to the persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, which especially increased after the 2014 state coup and civil conflict.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, January 26, 2017

Sergei Lavrov, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, has called for end to the persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, which especially increased after the 2014 state coup and civil conflict, reports TASS.

“The desire to place the Ukrainian people before the false choice of ‘with us or against us,’ and to impose upon them prescriptions for the nation’s development from outside was the cause of the coup and the ensuing bloody internal conflict,” Lavrov stated at the opening of the 25th International Educational Nativity Readings.

The minister continued that overcoming the deep wounds in Ukrainian society will be very difficult, but, as he believes, the basis for doing so should be the Minsk agreements, which can be implemented “through direct dialogue and building a consensus.”

“Of course,” he emphasized, “it is necessary to cease the persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, and to nip interference in Church affairs by the state, which for centuries has facilitated the unity of the Ukrainian people.”