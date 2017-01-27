<table id="art100535" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/100535.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102575/257588.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">St. Tikhon's to Host Symposium in Honor of Fr. Georges Florovsky</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">The symposium is an annual tradition started by a scholarly society at Princeton University and attracts scholars, clergy, and laity from around the world who are interested in combining serious scholarly inquiry with faithfulness to the Tradition of the Church.</a></span></td></tr></table>

South Canaan, PA, January 27, 2017

St. Tikhon's Monastery will be the site of the sixth annual "Florovsky Symposium" on February 24-25, 2017, featuring a keynote lecture by Hieromonk Nikolai Sakharov from the Monastery of St. John the Baptist in Essex, England.

This year's gathering, "Steppingstone to Contemplation: Asceticism and Theology in Scripture and Tradition," takes its theme from St. Gregory the Theologian, who writes in Oration 20: "Do you wish to become a theologian some day, and worthy of the divinity? Keep the commandments; walk on the path of the precepts. For practical virtue is the steppingstone to contemplation. Labor to cultivate your soul by means of the body."

Other featured speakers include Mary Ford (St. Tikhon’s Seminary), Brian Dunkle, S.J. (Boston College), and Nicholas Marinides (Holy Cross School of Theology).

The symposium will start in the evening on Friday, February 24 and end in time for Vigil on Saturday, February 25 in the late afternoon.

The schedule features lectures, discussion, prayer, and time for fellowship. Registration is required and costs $30, which includes refreshments, continental breakfast, lunch, and program tuition.

Further information and online registration is available here: https://www.stspress.com/shop/sts-press/florovsky-symposium/