Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
English Edition / News

Ukrainian authorities ban Russian films from Orthodox film festival

Moscow, January 27, 2017

    

Just a few days before the January 26 opening of an international Orthodox film festival, Ukrainian authorities announced that the screening of all Russian films would be banned, reports Interfax-Religion.

Initially the Ukrainian State Committee for Cinematography banned the entire “Film Festival on the Dnieper,” believing it had discerned in it signs of propaganda from “aggressor countries.” They later softened their stance while still prohibiting the festival’s twelve Russian films.

“We opened the film festival yesterday, but all Russian films were banned. We apologize to the Russian directors who had to return their tickets and cancel their appearances at the festival,” said Archpriest Igor Sobko, the artistic director of the “Lestvitsa” Orthodox cultural center which organized the festival together with the diocese.

“I think that through this test we became stronger and more solidary in the common cause of Orthodox cinematography. There is no good work without temptations,” added Fr. Igor.

27 / 01 / 2017

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
Fr. Mihai Negrea, protector of orphans, departs to the Lord

Greek hierarchs’ protest grows against anti-Christian sex education

Patriarch Kirill confronts Duma on corruption, abortion

St. Tikhon's to Host Symposium in Honor of Fr. Georges Florovsky

400-year-old Bulgarian Gospel book discovered in village church

Wedge between Russians and Ukrainians is devil’s work—Patriarch Kirill

“Orthodox Greece is dying. We have been occupied without a war”—Met. Ambrose of Kalavyrta

3,500 Syrians receive humanitarian aid from Russia in one day

Omsk man builds snow church

Lavrov calls for end to interference, persecution of Ukrainian Orthodox Church

Lehigh Valley Orthodox Clergy to Host Concert by Seminarian Choir on February 19

Collapsing 15th-century frescoed Pskov church to be restored

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру