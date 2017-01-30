|
Body of missing Ukrainian monk found on Mt. Athos
Moscow, January 30, 2017
As previously reported, a 43-year-old Ukrainian monk went missing on Mt. Athos on January 16. Unfortunately, after a long search, his dead body has been found, reports Russian Athos.
After a weeklong search, Greek rescuers found Fr. David’s body, frozen in the snow near Philotheou Monastery.
On January 16, Fr. David left the cell of St. Modestus headed for Karakallou Monastery to visit another monk. He later managed to send an SMS indicating that he would not be able to arrive due to the heavy snowfall, but communication with Fr. David was lost after that.
A special unit of Greek police and rescuers arrived to the Holy Mountain to search for Fr. David, eventually finding his body on January 28 at around 2:00 PM, near Philotheou Monastery. Preliminary information indicates that the monk fell off a cliff during the heavy snowfall and froze to death. The investigation is ongoing.
May his memory be eternal!
30 / 01 / 2017
|
Also here you can read
Monk Joseph (Lambertson), prolific Church translator, reposes
Orthodox Christians set to march for life in DC, media set to ignore it
Ukrainian authorities ban Russian films from Orthodox film festival
Fr. Mihai Negrea, protector of orphans, departs to the Lord
Greek hierarchs’ protest grows against anti-Christian sex education
Patriarch Kirill confronts Duma on corruption, abortion
St. Tikhon's to Host Symposium in Honor of Fr. Georges Florovsky
400-year-old Bulgarian Gospel book discovered in village church
Wedge between Russians and Ukrainians is devil’s work—Patriarch Kirill
“Orthodox Greece is dying. We have been occupied without a war”—Met. Ambrose of Kalavyrta
3,500 Syrians receive humanitarian aid from Russia in one day
Omsk man builds snow church