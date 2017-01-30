<table id="art100602" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/100602.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102576/257679.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Orthodox Christians make strong showing at 2017 March for Life</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">Met. Tikhon, in his twelfth year of participation in the march, highlighted the Orthodox ChurchвЂ™s central focus on purity and the path to holiness, which becomes a manifestation of the life of God Himself. In joining together with other pro-lifers, including so many young people, the march becomes вЂњa message of hope for the world.вЂќ</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, January 30, 2017

Hundreds of thousands filled downtown Washington, D.C. streets on Friday, January 27, taking part in the March for Life, protesting the horror of abortion, which became legal in the US in 1973.

Among the attendants of the 44th annual March for Life was a sizable cross-jurisdictional representation of Orthodoxy in America. His Beatitude Metropolitan Tikhon (OCA), was joined by Archbishop Melchisedek, Archbishop Nathaniel and Archbishop Michael of the OCA, Bishop Dimitrios of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, and Bishop John of Brooklyn of the Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese, reports the site of the Orthodox Church in America. Numerous other clergy, seminarians and faithful joined in the united witness against the murder of children in the womb, proclaiming the intrinsic value of all people.

Met. Tikhon, in his twelfth year of participation in the march, highlighted the Orthodox Church’s central focus on purity and the path to holiness, which becomes a manifestation of the life of God Himself. In joining together with other pro-lifers, including so many young people, the march becomes “a message of hope for the world.”

A highlight of this year’s event was the first personal appearance of a vice president, as Mike Pence took the mic to encourage the masses gathered.

“Life is winning in America and today is a celebration in that progress. We’ve come to a historic moment in the cause of life and we must approach it with compassion for every American. Life is winning in America because of you,” Pence told the crowd.

“Let this movement be known for love. Not anger. For compassion. Not confrontation, he added, reports Fox News.

After the rally, Met. Tikhon and the other hierarchs present celebrated a prayer service for the victims of abortion before taking up the “Orthodox Christians for Life” banner to march through the streets of the capital. His Beatitude also offered the benediction at that night’s annual Rose Banquet, joined by the other hierarchs, members of OCA administration, and representatives of St. Tikhon’s and St. Vladimir’s seminaries.

It is notable that this year’s march received more major media coverage than ever, with C-Span livestreaming the rally, and CNN livestreaming it on social media, writes Church Militant. The increased coverage was likely due to the presence of Vice President Mike Pence’s and perhaps also President Trump’s interview in which he called out the media for traditionally ignoring the march.

A time lapse of the entire march from the Students for Life of America can be seen below: