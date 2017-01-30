|
Church at Russian Monastery of Myrrhbearing Women burns
Moscow, January 30, 2017
On Wednesday, January 25, a fire broke out at the Monastery of the Myrhhbearing Women in Klykovo, Russia, 150 miles southwest of Moscow.
The fire caused considerable damage, but, thanks be to God, all are alive and no one was hurt, as reported on the Russian social media site VKontakte by a parishioner of the monastery.
The sister’s housing and dairy workshop burned in addition to the church, with everything inside it. The altar table, antimens, relics of many saints, Church utensils, vestments, books, documents, and personal items were all lost, as well as winter food supplies and a refrigerator and freezer.
The founder and spiritual father of the monastery is Elder Iliy (Nozdrin) of Optina Monastery, a renowned elder in Russia today and the spiritual father to the patriarch.
Donations have already been received for purchasing clothing for the nuns, bed linens, towels, and groceries. “It is a great consolation for Matushka and the sisters that there are so good people who don’t just remain on the sidelines when seeing others’ misfortunes,” writes Katerina Viktorovna on VKontakte.
A new church will need to be built, as it was the only one of the monastery, and a new place for the sisters to live.
For any who may be able, donations can be made using the following banking information:
Account Number 40817810638255216314
Bank Identification Code 044525225
Moscow Bank of Sberbank of Russia Moscow
cor.Sch. 3010180400000000225
Code for Purpose of Donation 773601001
Taxpayer Identification Number 7707083893
Russian Business and Organization Classification 57972160
Main State Registration Number 1027700132195
Legal address: 117997, Moscow, Vavilova 19
Postal address: 109555, Moscow, ulitsa B. Andronevskaya 6
30 / 01 / 2017
