Suspect in vintage icon theft detained in Moscow
Moscow, January 31, 2017
The important cultural and historical item is valued at as much as three million rubles, reports Interfax-Religion.
Moscow police have now detained a suspect in the case, according to Ministry of Internal Affairs representative Irina Volk.
“As a result of the search carried out by employees of the Tula Regional Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs it was established that nine icons of those stolen were located in antique stores in Moscow. They were all seized,” Volk reported. Another icon was also found in the suspect’s ex-wife’s apartment.
The 26-year-old Moscow man is being held in detention in the case under article 158 (theft) of the criminal code.
