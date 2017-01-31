<table id="art100637" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/100637.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102577/257737.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Suspect in vintage icon theft detained in Moscow</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">Several vintage icons were recently stolen from a church in the village of Petelino in the Tula region, 130 miles south of Moscow.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, January 31, 2017

Several vintage icons were recently stolen from a church in the village of Petelino in the Tula region, 130 miles south of Moscow. Among them is the icon “Christ in a Crown of Thorns,” probably painted by Viktor Vasnetsov, a famous Russian painter of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, or one of his disciples.

The important cultural and historical item is valued at as much as three million rubles, reports Interfax-Religion.

Moscow police have now detained a suspect in the case, according to Ministry of Internal Affairs representative Irina Volk.

“As a result of the search carried out by employees of the Tula Regional Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs it was established that nine icons of those stolen were located in antique stores in Moscow. They were all seized,” Volk reported. Another icon was also found in the suspect’s ex-wife’s apartment.

The 26-year-old Moscow man is being held in detention in the case under article 158 (theft) of the criminal code.