Moscow, February 1, 2017

According to official estimates, there are 2,300 unaccompanied minor refugees in Greece, though unofficial estimates are much higher. About 1,300 of these children have been placed in shelters, while the rest live inadequately in refugee camps, detention centers, and on the streets.

The Greek Orthodox Church-run Hestia Boys Hostel in Athens has been caring for such refugees from Afghanistan, Congo, Iraq, Pakistan, and Syria since 2011. Though the hostel’s EU funding was recently suspended, the shelter been given new life from donations from various British Christian organizations, reports ACNS.

The Anglican Church in Greece, along with the USPG Anglican mission agency and the Christian Aid ecumenical agency have pledged one year’s worth of emergency funding to the Hestia so it can continue to offer shelter, food, basic necessities, counseling, psychological support and health care to unaccompanied minors.

“We’re delighted to be a part of this much-needed initiative,” stated USPG programs coordinator Rebecca Boardman. “Having safe and supportive accommodation gives these children hope for the future. It also means they’re off the streets and away from risks such as trafficking and exploitation.”

The Hestia hostel was established by the Greek Orthodox Church’s humanitarian department Apostoli to care for the children refugee filing into Greece. Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens, the primate of the Greek Church, visited the shelter last week.

Apostoli representative Vasileios Meichanetsidis said that the youth who arrive at the hostel “struggle to come to terms with their experiences of conflict and violent displacement, which are extremely raw.” Summing up the hostel’s purpose, he continued, “So we provide them with support and various activities to occupy their minds positively; we help them have a greater purpose in their life.”