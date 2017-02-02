|
Ukrainians trust Church the most, government the least
Moscow, February 2, 2017
According to a poll conducted December 2-12, 2016 throughout Ukraine, the Ukrainian people trust in the Church most of all, reports the site of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
While confidence in nearly all social institutions has declined in Ukraine, the Church has remained strong at 56.7%, with volunteers and the armed forces also receiving about 53% of the population’s trust. However, far more trust is placed in the military in Western Ukraine than in Eastern.
22.7% of respondents were unsure of their attitude towards the Church, while a mere 8.7% wholly distrust it. About the same amount distrust the Church as trust the government and Verkhovna Rada (Parliament), with 9.5% and 5.3% respectively. About a quarter of Ukrainians trust in the media, which is down from last year. Western Ukraine tends to trust the media moreso than eastern regions.
The survey was conducted in 110 population centers in all regions of Ukraine, representing Ukrainians eighteen years and older.
02 / 02 / 2017
