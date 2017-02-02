<table id="art100710" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/100710.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102579/257940.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">100th anniversary of St. Tikhon of Moscow to be marked in Villanova exhibit</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">A public exhibit entitled вЂњBlood and Soul: The Russian Revolutions of 1917вЂќ will run at Villanova UniversityвЂ™s Falvey Memorial Library from February 8 to September 1.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, February 2, 2017

A public exhibit entitled “Blood and Soul: The Russian Revolutions of 1917” will run at Villanova University’s Falvey Memorial Library from February 8 to September 1.

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the enthronement of St. Tikhon as patriarch of Moscow and the Bolshevik Revolution which brought communist atheism to Russia, the exhibit will be prayerfully opened by His Beatitude, Metropolitan Tikhon on Wednesday, reports the site of the Orthodox Church in America.

The imperial icon of the Feodorovskaya Mother of God will be present at the memorial for the victims of the revolutions served by Met. Tikhon at 4:00 PM at Corr Hall Chapel. The first Romanov ruler of Russia, Michael, was praying before this icon at the time of his election to the throne, and it subsequently became a symbol of the crown and the family which would be overthrown in 1917 and martyred in 1918. The exhibition will officially open at 5:00 PM.

According to co-curator Archpriest John Perich, the exhibit will include several of St. Tikhon’s personal items, including his family icon, vestments, relics from Donskoy Monastery where he was imprisoned, and other items from his time serving in North America. Several talks and documentary films concerning St. Tikhon and the people and events surrounding the Russian revolutions will be presented as well.

Villanova University is located at 800 Lancaster Avenue, Villanova, PA 19085.