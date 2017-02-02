Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Patriarch Ilia II heads to Germany for treatment

Moscow, February 2, 2017

Photo: http://www.patriarch.ge/ Photo: http://www.patriarch.ge/
His Holiness Patriarch-Catholicos Ilia II of Georgia is heading to Germany today for treatment following kidney stones, reports Georgia Online.

According to his doctor Tsisana Shartava, one phase of the kidney stones is over, but a laboratory examination three days ago revealed a fever, so it was decided that the primate should fly to Germany for further examination and treatment, and surgery if necessary.

Shartava assured that the patriarch feels fine; the exacerbation was found only in the laboratory. In early January His Holiness suffered from a fever brought on by a gall bladder inflammation, although that at time he declined to see the German doctor who has cared for him over the past two years.

02 / 02 / 2017

See also:
Комментарии читателей
2017-02-02
23:36
T.D.:
Not to sound paranoid, but I wouldn't trust the West to treat a church official; there's a reason that Putin didn't drink the water in England.
