Patriarch Ilia II heads to Germany for treatment
Moscow, February 2, 2017
Georgia Online.
According to his doctor Tsisana Shartava, one phase of the kidney stones is over, but a laboratory examination three days ago revealed a fever, so it was decided that the primate should fly to Germany for further examination and treatment, and surgery if necessary.
Shartava assured that the patriarch feels fine; the exacerbation was found only in the laboratory. In early January His Holiness suffered from a fever brought on by a gall bladder inflammation, although that at time he declined to see the German doctor who has cared for him over the past two years.
02 / 02 / 2017
23:36
Not to sound paranoid, but I wouldn't trust the West to treat a church official; there's a reason that Putin didn't drink the water in England.