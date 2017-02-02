Moscow, February 2, 2017

His Holiness Patriarch-Catholicos Ilia II of Georgia is heading to Germany today for treatment following kidney stones, reports Georgia Online

According to his doctor Tsisana Shartava, one phase of the kidney stones is over, but a laboratory examination three days ago revealed a fever, so it was decided that the primate should fly to Germany for further examination and treatment, and surgery if necessary.

Shartava assured that the patriarch feels fine; the exacerbation was found only in the laboratory. In early January His Holiness suffered from a fever brought on by a gall bladder inflammation, although that at time he declined to see the German doctor who has cared for him over the past two years.