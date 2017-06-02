<table id="art100815" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/100815.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102581/258145.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">More than 100 Baptisms celebrated in Siberian village of Evenkia</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">Two Orthodox priests recently visited the Siberian village of Essey in the Evenkia district, Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia, celebrating 120 Baptisms.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, February 6, 2017

Two Orthodox priests recently visited the Siberian village of Essey in the Evenkia district, Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia, celebrating 120 Baptisms, according to Evenkia authorities.

The priests also blessed a kindergarten, middle school, and the future construction site of a new church.

“The northernmost village of Evenkia—Essey—was visited by representatives of the Orthodox Church: the dean of Evenkia and rector of Holy Trinity Church Fr. Dimitry, and the rector of St. Michael’s Church Fr. Sergei. Within their three-day visit to the Arctic village the representatives of Orthodoxy celebrated 120 Baptisms,” reads the Evenkia message.

Essey is considered the cradle of Christianity in Evenkia. Local Yakuts and Evenks adopted Orthodoxy in 1852, with the first church being built in 1892. There is no church there now.