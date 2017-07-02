|
First Orthodox church in northern Congo opened
Moscow, February 7, 2017
On Sunday, February 5 His Grace Bp. Panteleimon of Congo-Brazzaville and Gabon celebrated the consecration of the newly-built Church of St. John the Baptist-St. Nicholas in Impfondo, a town in the north eastern Republic of the Congo with a population of around 20,000. The church is the first in northern Congo, reports Romfea.
The parish was founded by His Grace on November 21, 2013 to serve the general liturgical and spiritual life of Orthodox faithful in Impfondo, including the Bantu tribe and Pygmy race, and as a springboard for the further development of Orthodoxy in the region.
The consecration was immediately followed by the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy, during which Deacon Timothy Ndzebe was ordained to the priesthood. Bp. Panteleimon addressed the new rector with paternal advice and exhortations, highlighting the importance and tremendous responsibility of serving at the sacred altar, and of serving all the people in a spirit of humility, love, and understanding. He also conveyed the affection of His Beatitude Patriarch Theodoros of Alexandria, by whose blessing the consecration and ordination were celebrated.
Bp. Panteleimon also expressed gratitude on behalf of the local parish to the Thessaloniki Missionary Association of St. Kosmas of Aitolos which funded the erection of the parish.
There are currently eight parishes in the Diocese of Congo-Brazzaville and Gabon, counting the new parish of St. John the Baptist-St. Nicholas.
07 / 02 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
More than 100 Baptisms celebrated in Siberian village of Essey
Life of St. Innocent of Irkutsk, head of Chinese mission, to be published in Chinese
Humanitarian aid in the Romanian Orthodox Church
St. Petersburg Spiritual Academy and ROCOR pastoral school begin official cooperation
Monk who went missing, froze to death buried on Mt. Athos
Albanian thugs attack churches, homes in remote Greek villages
St. Paisios Church consecrated in Syria, first Liturgy served
St. Raphael’s seminary thesis now available in English: “The True Significance of Sacred Tradition and Its Great Worth”
Romanian Orthodox Church calls for prayer, dialogue amidst massive government protests
Polish Orthodox Church holds benefit concert for Syrian children
Ruins of Georgian church discovered on Cyprus
Russia, the Romanovs and the Red Cross: Vienna exhibition highlights charity of St. Elizabeth