Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
English Edition / News

Syrian Christians grateful to Russia, invite Patriarch Kirill

Moscow, February 7, 2017

Photo: money.cnn.com Photo: money.cnn.com
    

Addressing a delegation of the Parliamentary Group of Friendship Between Russia and Syria visiting the Saidnaya Mother of God Orthodox Monastery, Abbess Fevronia thanked Russia for its assistance in resolving the Syrian conflict. She also noted that the sisterhood prays for Russia and for the health of Russian president Vladimir Putin, reports Interfax-Religion.

Around 450,000 Christians from various denominations have fled Syria to date, Patriarch Gregory III of the Syrian Melkite Catholic Church told the parliamentarians.

Answering the abbess’ invitation extended to His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, Igumen Arseny (Sokolov), the Russian Church’s representative to the Antiochian Patriarchate, said, “Patriarch Kirill has been in these places as a pilgrim and is now anticipating the opportunity to again visit these places.”

Fr. Arseny also passed the patriarch’s greetings to Abbess Fevronia and presented gifts.

The monastery in Saidnaya is one of the oldest in the world, attracting large numbers of pilgrims. The habitation was repeatedly bombed during armed conflict, but “by the grace of God there were no causalities,” as the abbess noted. She also mentioned some occasions where missiles even hit the buildings of the monastery but did not explode.

“The monastery is under the patronage of the Mother of God. We even have testimonies from soldiers who were posted in the mountains around the monastery who saw the holy Virgin Mary, and saw how she protects our city and our monastery,” Mother said.

07 / 02 / 2017

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
Street preacher spends night in jail for quoting Bible to homosexual

Patriarch Ilia to undergo surgery in Germany

Thousands arrive to venerate tomb of St. Xenia of St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg Hermitage Museum displays only lifetime portrait of St. Xenia

First Orthodox church in northern Congo opened

More than 100 Baptisms celebrated in Siberian village of Essey

Life of St. Innocent of Irkutsk, head of Chinese mission, to be published in Chinese

Humanitarian aid in the Romanian Orthodox Church

St. Petersburg Spiritual Academy and ROCOR pastoral school begin official cooperation

Monk who went missing, froze to death buried on Mt. Athos

Albanian thugs attack churches, homes in remote Greek villages

St. Paisios Church consecrated in Syria, first Liturgy served

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру