|
Hungary allocates $8 million to restore Orthodox churches
Moscow, February 7, 2017
Dormition Cathedral, Budapest. Photo: www.nice-places.comAs previously reported, the Hungarian government announced that it would adopt a resolution at the time of President Putin’s visit to allocate funds for restoring four Orthodox churches in the country. RIA-Novosti now reports that Prime Minister Viktor Orban signed a government decree to allocate $8 million in state subsidies.
The decree indicates that the government will help restore the Dormition Cathedral in Budapest, Holy Trinity Church in Miskolc, St. Nicholas Church in Tokaj, and to build a new parish in Hévíz.
The Hungarian government also allocated $345,000 last October to help restore tower at the Dormition Cathedral, destroyed during the Second World War. The cathedral is the oldest Orthodox church in Hungary, constructed between 1791 and 1801 and seriously damaged during the war. Restoration work began in 2006-2009 but was never finished.
The Hungarian prime minister and government have invited Patriarch Kirill to visit the country after the restoration of the cathedral is completed.
07 / 02 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Syrian Christians grateful to Russia, invite Patriarch Kirill
Street preacher spends night in jail for quoting Bible to homosexual
Patriarch Ilia to undergo surgery in Germany
Thousands arrive to venerate tomb of St. Xenia of St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg Hermitage Museum displays only lifetime portrait of St. Xenia
First Orthodox church in northern Congo opened
More than 100 Baptisms celebrated in Siberian village of Essey
Life of St. Innocent of Irkutsk, head of Chinese mission, to be published in Chinese
Humanitarian aid in the Romanian Orthodox Church
St. Petersburg Spiritual Academy and ROCOR pastoral school begin official cooperation
Monk who went missing, froze to death buried on Mt. Athos
Albanian thugs attack churches, homes in remote Greek villages