Moscow, February 7, 2017

Dormition Cathedral, Budapest. Photo: www.nice-places.com

As previously reported , the Hungarian government announced that it would adopt a resolution at the time of President Putin’s visit to allocate funds for restoring four Orthodox churches in the country. RIA-Novosti now reports that Prime Minister Viktor Orban signed a government decree to allocate $8 million in state subsidies.

The decree indicates that the government will help restore the Dormition Cathedral in Budapest, Holy Trinity Church in Miskolc, St. Nicholas Church in Tokaj, and to build a new parish in Hévíz.

The Hungarian government also allocated $345,000 last October to help restore tower at the Dormition Cathedral, destroyed during the Second World War. The cathedral is the oldest Orthodox church in Hungary, constructed between 1791 and 1801 and seriously damaged during the war. Restoration work began in 2006-2009 but was never finished.

The Hungarian prime minister and government have invited Patriarch Kirill to visit the country after the restoration of the cathedral is completed.