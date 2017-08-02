<table id="art100878" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/100878.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102582/258294.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Republicans more likely to understand, admit that Islam is violent</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">A new CBS poll reveals that more than two-thirds of Democrats believe that Islam is no more violent than other religions around the world. Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds of Republicans grasp and are willing to admit the violent nature of Islam, especially as compared to other religions.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, February 8, 2017

A new CBS poll reveals that more than two-thirds of Democrats believe that Islam is no more violent than other religions around the world. Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds of Republicans grasp and are willing to admit the violent nature of Islam, especially as compared to other religions.

The poll was conducted on behalf of CBS News by SSRS of Media, PA, by telephone February 1-2, 2017 among a random sample of 1,019 adults nationwide. Among other political questions, participants were asked: “Generally speaking, do you think the Islamic religion encourages violence more than other religions around the world, less than other religions around the world, or about the same as other religions around the world?”

Shockingly, only 33% of Americans of any political persuasion believe that Islam is more violent than other religions, with 50% responding that it is equally as violent as other religions, including Christianity, which is the most persecuted religion in the world. 63% of Democrats and 53% of Independents believe Islam is only equally as violent, while 9% and 5% respectively believe it is less violent.

While 63% of Republicans responded that Islam is indeed more violent than other world religions, 25% did also side with the Democrats and Independents, believing Islam is only equally violent, although only 2% believe it is less violent.

In 2016, there were 2,477 Islamic attacks in sixty-one countries (or nearly seven a day), in which 21,240 people were killed and 26,682 injured. Already in 2017 there have been 229 Islamic attacks in thirty-two countries, in which 1,520 people were killed and 1,815 injured.

The spread of Islam has been tied to violence since the days of its founder, Mohammed, who is the example all Muslims are called to emulate, who has left them such instructions:

“Fighting is prescribed for you, and ye dislike it. But it is possible that ye dislike a thing which is good for you, and that ye love a thing which is bad for you. But Allah knoweth, and ye know not” (2:216).

“I will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve. Therefore strike off their heads and strike off every fingertip of them” (8:12).

“O Prophet! strive hard against the unbelievers and the hypocrites and be unyielding to them; and their abode is hell, and evil is the destination” (9:73).

“O you who believe! fight those of the unbelievers who are near to you and let them find in you hardness” (9:123).