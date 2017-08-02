|
Patriarch of Constantinople, Archbishop of Canterbury sign joint declaration on slavery
Moscow, February 8, 2017
Following up on a conversation between His All Holiness Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople and Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury during the patriarch’s visit to Lambeth Palace in November 2015, the Forum on Modern Slavery was held February 6-7 in Constantinople.
According to the site of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the forum brought together distinguished scholars, practitioners and policy makers to discuss the negative phenomenon of modern slavery and the Church’s role in protecting human rights and dignity.
The encyclical of the recent synod on Crete in June reads: “The Church lives not for herself. She offers herself for the whole of humanity in order to raise up and renew the world into new heavens and a new earth.”
His All-Holiness stated in his keynote address:
The Orthodox Church is often accused of neglecting the world for the sake of liturgical worship and spiritual life, turning primarily toward the Kingdom of God to come, disregarding challenges of the present. In fact, however, whatever the Church says, whatever the Church does, is done in the Name of God and for the sake of human dignity and the eternal destiny of the human being. It is impossible for the Church to close its eyes to evil, to be indifferent to the cry of the needy, oppressed and exploited. True Faith is a source of permanent struggle against the powers of inhumanity.
Patriarch Bartholomew and Archbishop Justin also established a joint taskforce on modern slavery and signed a joint declaration condemning all slavery as an egregious sin, encouraging governmental actors to more effectively prosecute offenders, prevent further slavery, protect its victims, and promote hope wherever people are exploited.
The joint declaration summarizes the motivation for and proceedings of the forum, finishing with an eight point exhortation:
