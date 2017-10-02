<table id="art100942" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/100942.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102584/258414.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Patriarch Ilia to undergo surgery February 13</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">The Patriarchate of the Georgian Orthodox Church posted an update on Patriarch IliaвЂ™s health on its site yesterday.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, February 10, 2017

The Patriarchate of the Georgian Orthodox Church posted an update on Patriarch Ilia’s health on its site yesterday.

According to information coming from Germany on February 8, His Holiness’ round of lab examinations has ended, confirming that he is in need of gallbladder surgery, scheduled to take place on Monday, February 13. Preparations for the surgery are currently underway. His Holiness is feeling well, according to the statement.

His Holiness Patriarch-Catholicos Ilia II was taken to Germany on February 2 after a laboratory examination revealed he had a fever after dealing with kidney stones.