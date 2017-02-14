<table id="art101037" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/101037.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102585/258599.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Hermit convicted in Sevastopol for twenty-year-old murder</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">The Nakhimov regional court in Sevastopol has sentenced a hermit who is a citizen of Georgia to thirteen years in a strict penal colony for a murder committed twenty years ago.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, February 14, 2017

The Nakhimov regional court in Sevastopol has sentenced a hermit who is a citizen of Georgia to thirteen years in a strict penal colony for a murder committed twenty years ago, according to Interfax-Religion.

A press release from the court notes that the maximum penalty for murder in 1997 was fifteen years, thus the court sentenced him to thirteen years of imprisonment.

The citizen of Georgia strangled a Sevastopol resident, having learned of his plans to open his own business. He then ransacked his apartment, but found only 100 Hyrvnia (about $53 at the time) and a television which he sold for fifty Hyrvnia (about $26 at the time).

He was imprisoned in Kherson but managed to escape and flee to Georgia, where he became a hermit in a monastery. In May 2016 he traveled to Krasnodar Krai to buy supplies for the monastery. He was stopped for inspection by the police and when they ran his fingerprints they realized he was a wanted man.

His sentence has not yet begun.