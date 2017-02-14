<table id="art101041" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/101041.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102586/258604.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Priest brutally murdered in Greece</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">A priest was found brutally murdered in his home in Gerakas, Greece, just eight miles to the east of Athens</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, February 14, 2017

A priest was found brutally murdered in his home in Gerakas, Greece, just eight miles to the east of Athens. He is originally from the island of Patmos, reports Romfea.

He was reportedly tied to the bed by his hands and legs, and a pillow full of blood was found in the bathroom. A box containing jewelry and priestly utensils was broken. Police believe the perpetrator was known by the priest as there are no signs of forced entry at the house.

It is not yet clear when the murder occurred, as the coroner’s report is yet forthcoming.

Neighbors remember the priest as a sweet man who lived alone with his dog.