<table id="art101053" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/101053.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102586/258634.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">RussiaвЂ™s upper house to take on over 500 destructive sects</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">Mizulina noted that such groups often hide under the guises of seemingly benign events such as psychological training sessions and leadership development workshops, or more bizarre offerings such as seminars on how to survive doomsday, or to be teleported to another planet.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, February 14, 2017

“According to available expert estimates, about 500 destructive sects are active in Russia today,” said Deputy Head of the Federation Council Committee for Constitutional Legislation and State Development Yelena Mizulina. The senator will head a working group set up by the parliamentarian upper house to fight against the influence of the dangerous groups, reports TASS.

Mizulina noted that such groups often hide under the guises of seemingly benign events such as psychological training sessions and leadership development workshops, or more bizarre offerings such as seminars on how to survive doomsday, or to be teleported to another planet. Unfortunately, current legislation “lacks such a notion as a ‘sect,’ all the moreso ‘a destructive sect,’” the deputy stated.

According to Russian Justice Ministry dated, fifty-two sects were banned and dissolved in the country in 2015-2016, but “such a large-scale spread of sectarian organizations clearly shows that something is wrong with the existing legislation,” according to Mizulina.

The working group was set up on Monday, tasked with improving legislation to protect citizens from the fraudulent actions of destructive sects, while attacks on traditional religions will be allowed, according to the deputy.