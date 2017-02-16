|
Moscow to allocate funds for restoration of fifteen religious objects
Moscow, February 16, 2017
The Moscow government has decided to allocate subsidies for the restoration of fifteen objects of cultural heritage in use by religious organizations, reports RIA-Novosti.
Included are architectural monuments such as the bell tower at the eighteenth century Church of the Vladimir Icon of the Mother of God at Vinogradovo Manor, the seventeenth-nineteenth century Church of the Nativity in Varvarina, and the nineteenth century bell tower and sixteenth century cathedral of Nativity Monastery.
Allocations will also go towards the restoration of the bell tower with the seventeenth century gate church and Church of St. Peter the Metropolitan of Moscow at Visoko-Petrovsky Monastery, and the refectory with the Church of the Holy Protection and the five-sided tower on the western wall of Novospassky Monastery. “Big” and “Little Ascension” churches on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street will also undergo restoration.
In 2016, funds were allocated to fourteen such religious and cultural monuments, five of which projects have already finished. In 2016 annual grants to religious organizations increased from $3.5 million to $5.25 million.
