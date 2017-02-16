<table id="art101113" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/101113.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102587/258773.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Moscow to allocate funds for restoration of fifteen religious objects</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">The Moscow government has decided to allocate subsidies for the restoration of fifteen objects of cultural heritage in use by religious organizations.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, February 16, 2017

The Moscow government has decided to allocate subsidies for the restoration of fifteen objects of cultural heritage in use by religious organizations, reports RIA-Novosti.

Included are architectural monuments such as the bell tower at the eighteenth century Church of the Vladimir Icon of the Mother of God at Vinogradovo Manor, the seventeenth-nineteenth century Church of the Nativity in Varvarina, and the nineteenth century bell tower and sixteenth century cathedral of Nativity Monastery.

Allocations will also go towards the restoration of the bell tower with the seventeenth century gate church and Church of St. Peter the Metropolitan of Moscow at Visoko-Petrovsky Monastery, and the refectory with the Church of the Holy Protection and the five-sided tower on the western wall of Novospassky Monastery. “Big” and “Little Ascension” churches on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street will also undergo restoration.

In 2016, funds were allocated to fourteen such religious and cultural monuments, five of which projects have already finished. In 2016 annual grants to religious organizations increased from $3.5 million to $5.25 million.