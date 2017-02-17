|
Russian Church to gift Kazan Icon to Syrian church in honor of fallen Russian soldiers
Moscow, February 17, 2017
On Sunday Metropolitan Isidore of Ekaterinodar and Kuban will bless a copy of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God, to be sent an Orthodox parish in Syria, reports Interfax-Religion. The icon gift was painted and is being sent in memory of Russian soldiers who have fallen in Syria.
The blessing ceremony will be held in the St. Elias Church in Krasnodar. The icon will then be stored for a few days in the Krasnodar Church before being delivered to the St. Nicholas parish in Latakia, on the Syrian coast.
The icon was painted in Krasnodar, according to Orthodox canons, by Vladimir Butov, specifically for the church in Latakia. The back of the icon bears the inscription: “A gift of the Ekaterinburg Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church in memory of the Russian soldiers who gave their lives for peace and the ending of the turmoil in the ancient Syrian land.”
Fr. Nicholas Khoury of the Latakia parish has sent a letter to Met. Isidore, expressing his gratitude to the Russian Orthodox Church for its spiritual assistance to Syrian Christians.
17 / 02 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
“Sadness and joy go together like twin brothers”—Patriarch Ilia II on supposed poisoning attempt
Patriarch Theodoros II of Alexandria blesses new hospital wing in Congo
Ukrainian scientist experiments on prayer’s healing power
Patriarch Ilia will return home February 20; suspected would-be-poisoner denies accusations
Patriarch Kirill cautions against violent punishment of children
Press Release: The Romanian March for Life 2017 – “Help the Mother and Child! They Depend on You”
Schismatics must repent—Met. Gabriel of Lovech
Moscow to allocate funds for restoration of fifteen religious objects
Murdered Greek priest was Archimandrite Hierotheos (Kamitsis)
Elder Proclu of Romania reposes in the Lord (+ VIDEO)
Russia’s upper house to take on over 500 destructive sects
Moscow Patriarchate supports U.S. moves to defund abortion—V. Legoida