Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
English Edition / News

Russian Church to gift Kazan Icon to Syrian church in honor of fallen Russian soldiers

Moscow, February 17, 2017

Photo: Foma.ru Photo: Foma.ru
    

On Sunday Metropolitan Isidore of Ekaterinodar and Kuban will bless a copy of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God, to be sent an Orthodox parish in Syria, reports Interfax-Religion. The icon gift was painted and is being sent in memory of Russian soldiers who have fallen in Syria.

The blessing ceremony will be held in the St. Elias Church in Krasnodar. The icon will then be stored for a few days in the Krasnodar Church before being delivered to the St. Nicholas parish in Latakia, on the Syrian coast.

The icon was painted in Krasnodar, according to Orthodox canons, by Vladimir Butov, specifically for the church in Latakia. The back of the icon bears the inscription: “A gift of the Ekaterinburg Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church in memory of the Russian soldiers who gave their lives for peace and the ending of the turmoil in the ancient Syrian land.”

Fr. Nicholas Khoury of the Latakia parish has sent a letter to Met. Isidore, expressing his gratitude to the Russian Orthodox Church for its spiritual assistance to Syrian Christians.

17 / 02 / 2017

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
“Sadness and joy go together like twin brothers”—Patriarch Ilia II on supposed poisoning attempt

Patriarch Theodoros II of Alexandria blesses new hospital wing in Congo

Ukrainian scientist experiments on prayer’s healing power

Patriarch Ilia will return home February 20; suspected would-be-poisoner denies accusations

Patriarch Kirill cautions against violent punishment of children

Press Release: The Romanian March for Life 2017 – “Help the Mother and Child! They Depend on You”

Schismatics must repent—Met. Gabriel of Lovech

Moscow to allocate funds for restoration of fifteen religious objects

Murdered Greek priest was Archimandrite Hierotheos (Kamitsis)

Elder Proclu of Romania reposes in the Lord (+ VIDEO)

Russia’s upper house to take on over 500 destructive sects

Moscow Patriarchate supports U.S. moves to defund abortion—V. Legoida

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру