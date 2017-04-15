|
UPDATED: Holy Fire to be delivered to America for first time
Moscow, April 14, 2017
The Holy Fire, which descends every year on the eve of the Orthodox feast of Pascha in Jerusalem, will be delivered to the various corners of the Earth, with the support of the Russian St. Andrew the First-Called Foundation, including, for the first time this year, to the United States of America.
“It is planned to deliver this sacred blessing for the first time to the US, and we’ve already received permission to transport the lampadas with the Holy Fire on board a plane,” the foundation’s press service reported to Interfax-Religion today. The Holy Fire is being brought to the US by the initiative of parishioners of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia.
According to the site of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia, the Holy Fire will be ceremoniously greeted at 12:05 pm on Pascha Sunday at JFK Airport. From there it will be delivered to the Church of the Mother of God “Inexhaustible Cup” in Brighton Beach for Agape Vespers, where it will be distributed to the faithful.
At 3:00 PM the Holy Fire will be taken to St. Seraphim Memorial Church in Sea Cliff, NY for Agape Vespers and at 5:00 pm to the Synodal Cathedral of Our Lady “of the Sign” in New York City, where it will be ceremoniously greeted by His Eminence Metropolitan Hilarion and the cathedral clergy before the celebration of the hierarchal Agape Vespers.
The Holy Fire will be available to parish rectors all of Bright Week. Advance notification is requested.
Since 2003 the Holy Fire has then been taken to various countries as part of the St. Andrew’s Foundation’s “Pray for Peace for Jerusalem” program, in which Orthodox believers from Russia, Israel, Serbia, Romania, Poland, the Czech Republic, the USA, and other nations have joined the foundation’s delegates and the patriarch of Jerusalem to pray for peace in the Holy City.
The Holy Fire is traditionally brought to the Paschal service at Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow and from there throughout Russia. In 2016, the fire was taken to 53 Russian and 11 international cities.
As previously reported, the Holy Fire will also be delivered to London for the first time.
Updated April 15 at 1:40 PM to include the schedule of the Holy Fire in America.
15 / 04 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
More than 4 million Russians took part in Paschal service
Holy Fire has descended in Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem
Met. Seraphim of Piraeus calls upon Erdoğan to give up false religion, turn to Christ
Thousands to walk Via Dolorosa today in Jerusalem with prayer for Ukraine
Philokalia published in Portuguese
Humanitarian aid delivered to Orthodox Christians of Syria with help of Russian Church
More than 19,000 needy Muscovites to receive Pascha gifts
Suspect arrested for arson at Lithuania’s Hill of Crosses
Russian parliament offers to replace bells of monastery in Maaloula, Syria
Another victim of St. Petersburg terrorist attack dies in hospital
Ukrainian Nationalists seek to forcibly rename Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Thousands participate in Palm Sunday procession in Bucharest
15:04
XB !
Actually, the HOLY FLAME was delivered to Jordanville back in approximately 1967 by Hieromonk John ( Igor Melander )
He secretly brought it aboard a commercial flight .
Protodeacon Victor Lochmatow
21:46
Komrades! May I humbly suggest geoblocking some of your artikles. One's like this one have no relevance to the Orthodox world at large, and quite frankly I don't think many of us really care what happens in Babylon. Спасибо
13:41
The article is now updated with that information.
13:20
Where?
12:54
Yes where in the US?
18:18
Where in the USA?
15:43
Does anyone know where in America it will first arrive? Will it spread to various dioceses?