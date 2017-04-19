Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
VIDEO: Paschal Greetings From Around the World

Source: Gloria.tv

April 19, 2017

In this video, students of the St. Petersburg Theological Academy share Paschal greetings from countries around the world, including Russia, China, Laos, Cyprus, Sweden, America, and many more.

