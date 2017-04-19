VIDEO: Paschal Greetings From Around the World <table id="art102831" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/102831.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102628/262870.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">VIDEO: Paschal Greetings From Around the World</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">Students of the St. Petersburg Theological Academy share Paschal greetings from countries around the world, including Russia, China, Laos, Cyprus, Sweden, America, and many more.</a></span></td></tr></table> Source: Gloria.tv April 19, 2017 In this video, students of the St. Petersburg Theological Academy share Paschal greetings from countries around the world, including Russia, China, Laos, Cyprus, Sweden, America, and many more. Gloria.tv