|
VIDEO: Paschal Greetings From Around the World
Source: Gloria.tv
April 19, 2017
In this video, students of the St. Petersburg Theological Academy share Paschal greetings from countries around the world, including Russia, China, Laos, Cyprus, Sweden, America, and many more.
19 / 04 / 2017
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
“The Spirit of Russia is Christ”
St. Cuthbert’s Eccentric Heir
Five Rules of Paschal Joy
The Abbot and Brothers of Sretensky Monastery Greet All With Christ’s Resurrection
Paschal Message of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia
Paschal Epistles of Our Orthodox Primates 2017
To Die With Christ
Sermon on Great and Holy Friday
Do You Recognize Him?
The Crucifixion, Part 2. “Into Thy hands do I commit my spirit.”
The Lord Gave Us a Testament This Day
Into Zion’s Upper Room