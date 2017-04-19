Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
English Edition / News

Commemorative plaque to Fr. Pavel Florensky to be installed in Moscow

Moscow, April 19, 2017

Photo: Foma.ru Photo: Foma.ru
    

A commemorative plaque to Russian philosopher and theologian Fr. Pavel Florensky will be established in Moscow, reports Foma, with reference to the Moscow city news agency.

According to the decision of the Capital Commission for Monumental Art, “the commemorative plaque will be installed on the exterior side façade of the Lenin All-Russian Electrical Engineering Institute, at 12 Krasnokazarmermennaya Street.”

Fr. Pavel Florensky (1882-1937) was a versatile man. Besides theology, philosophy, and art, he studied phsyics and mathematics, and taught at the Moscow Theological Academy at the Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra.

Fr. Pavel spent the last years of his life in correctional camps. On November 25, 1937 he was sentenced to death by the Special Troika of the People’s Commissariat for Internal Affairs of the Leningrad Region, and was executed on December 8, 1937.

19 / 04 / 2017

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
Japanese man baptized into Orthodoxy on Holy Saturday on Mt. Athos

Orthodox call for Bright Monday to become official holiday in Russian Federation

More than 4 million Russians took part in Paschal service

Holy Fire has descended in Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem

UPDATED: Holy Fire to be delivered to America for first time

Met. Seraphim of Piraeus calls upon Erdoğan to give up false religion, turn to Christ

Thousands to walk Via Dolorosa today in Jerusalem with prayer for Ukraine

Philokalia published in Portuguese

Humanitarian aid delivered to Orthodox Christians of Syria with help of Russian Church

More than 19,000 needy Muscovites to receive Pascha gifts

Suspect arrested for arson at Lithuania’s Hill of Crosses

Russian parliament offers to replace bells of monastery in Maaloula, Syria

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру