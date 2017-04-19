<table id="art102832" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/102832.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102628/262871.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Commemorative plaque to Fr. Pavel Florensky to be installed in Moscow</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">A commemorative plaque to Russian philosopher and theologian Fr. Pavel Florensky will be established in Moscow.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, April 19, 2017

A commemorative plaque to Russian philosopher and theologian Fr. Pavel Florensky will be established in Moscow, reports Foma, with reference to the Moscow city news agency.

According to the decision of the Capital Commission for Monumental Art, “the commemorative plaque will be installed on the exterior side façade of the Lenin All-Russian Electrical Engineering Institute, at 12 Krasnokazarmermennaya Street.”

Fr. Pavel Florensky (1882-1937) was a versatile man. Besides theology, philosophy, and art, he studied phsyics and mathematics, and taught at the Moscow Theological Academy at the Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra.

Fr. Pavel spent the last years of his life in correctional camps. On November 25, 1937 he was sentenced to death by the Special Troika of the People’s Commissariat for Internal Affairs of the Leningrad Region, and was executed on December 8, 1937.