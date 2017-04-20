<table id="art102864" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/102864.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102629/262937.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">More than 75,000 children received free food during Great Lent in Russia</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">The distribution of free food during Lent has been held annually since 2015. More than 300,000 needy children have already received assistance.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, April 20, 2017

From February 1 to April 15 the Rus’ Foundation distributed free food products from the Lyubyatovo company to more than 75,000 needy children in ten regions of Russia, reports Foma.

More than 2 million breakfast cereals, cookies, and crackers were distributed in Moscow and the surrounding areas, St. Petersburg and the surrounding region, Voronezh, Pskov, Smolensk, Rostov, Nizhny Novgorod, and Tatarstan, as part of the “Invest Your Heart in a Great Work” program.

“Our foundation feeds the needy throughout the country. It’s not easy to find free food; of course businesses work first of all for profit. Together with Lyubyatovo, we’ve already seen a spurt for several years now during Lent, with a significant increase in the amount of fasting products people buy, including thanks to the campaign,” said Rus’ Foundation head Victoria Krisko.

According to her, the cooperation “allows the company to produce and allocate the additional volume of products free of charge to the foundation for distribution to the needy.”

Every purchase of Lyubyatovo fasting products marked with “Invest Your Heart in a Great Work” helps to produce the additional products that go to needy children living in difficult situations, from low-income and large families, foster families, children with disabilities, and children from orphanages and other social institutions.

