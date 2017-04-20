|
More than 75,000 children received free food during Great Lent in Russia
Moscow, April 20, 2017
From February 1 to April 15 the Rus’ Foundation distributed free food products from the Lyubyatovo company to more than 75,000 needy children in ten regions of Russia, reports Foma.
More than 2 million breakfast cereals, cookies, and crackers were distributed in Moscow and the surrounding areas, St. Petersburg and the surrounding region, Voronezh, Pskov, Smolensk, Rostov, Nizhny Novgorod, and Tatarstan, as part of the “Invest Your Heart in a Great Work” program.
“Our foundation feeds the needy throughout the country. It’s not easy to find free food; of course businesses work first of all for profit. Together with Lyubyatovo, we’ve already seen a spurt for several years now during Lent, with a significant increase in the amount of fasting products people buy, including thanks to the campaign,” said Rus’ Foundation head Victoria Krisko.
According to her, the cooperation “allows the company to produce and allocate the additional volume of products free of charge to the foundation for distribution to the needy.”
Every purchase of Lyubyatovo fasting products marked with “Invest Your Heart in a Great Work” helps to produce the additional products that go to needy children living in difficult situations, from low-income and large families, foster families, children with disabilities, and children from orphanages and other social institutions.
The distribution of free food during Lent has been held annually since 2015. More than 300,000 needy children have already received assistance.
20 / 04 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
UPDATED: Orthodox call for Bright Monday to become official holiday in Russian Federation
Holy Fire successfully delivered to New York and London this year
Commemorative plaque to Fr. Pavel Florensky to be installed in Moscow
Japanese man baptized into Orthodoxy on Holy Saturday on Mt. Athos
More than 4 million Russians took part in Paschal service
Holy Fire has descended in Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem
UPDATED: Holy Fire to be delivered to America for first time
Met. Seraphim of Piraeus calls upon Erdoğan to give up false religion, turn to Christ
Thousands to walk Via Dolorosa today in Jerusalem with prayer for Ukraine
Philokalia published in Portuguese
Humanitarian aid delivered to Orthodox Christians of Syria with help of Russian Church
More than 19,000 needy Muscovites to receive Pascha gifts