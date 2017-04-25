|
Sixth-century Basilica discovered on territory of Crimean children’s camp
Moscow, April 25, 2017
A unique historical monument has been discovered during excavations on the territory of the Crimean children’s camp “Artek.” The newly-unearthed foundation of a Byzantine basilica has been dated to the sixth century, and has been deemed one of the most valuable Christian artifacts discovered in Crimea in recent memory, according to Artek Director Alexei Kasprzhak, speaking at the III International Yalta Economic Forum, reports the camp’s own site.
Kasprzhak also noted that archaeologists are continuing to study the ancient Crimean Tatar cemetery partially located on Artek territory.
“These ancient monuments discovered will be carefully preserved as objects of the cultural-historical heritage of Crimea, and of all of Russia,” the director stated. He explained that archeological research is being carried out for the first time in the children center’s 91-year history as part of reconstruction in preparation for building a camp that will accommodate 1,000 children.
Lead researcher working on the site Anna Mastikova explains that the basilica foundation was dated to the sixth century based on ceramics that were found there. According to her, work on the dig should be finished by May 11. “The territory where the church is absolutely will not be built up. A decision will be made about the feasibility of turning it into a museum. Conservation and restoration experts will be coming here. The church will be entered into the architectural territories prepared for exhibiting,” Mastikova stated.
