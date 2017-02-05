<table id="art103114" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/103114.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102636/263631.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Akathist Hymn To St Matrona Of Moscow</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;">Commemorated May 2</em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">Rejoice, righteous mother Matrona, fervent intercessor for us before God.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Kontakion 1

Chosen by the Holy Spirit of God from thy swaddling clothes, blessed eldress Matrona, thou didst receive bodily infirmity and blindness from God for thy spiritual cleansing. Thou wast enriched with the gift of foresight and wonderworking, and hast been adorned with an incorruptible crown from the Lord. Wherefore in gratitude we on earth offer unto thee crowns wrought from praises, crying out:

Rejoice, righteous mother Matrona, fervent intercessor for us before God.

Ikos 1

As an angel in the flesh didst thou appear on earth, blessed Matrona, fulfilling the will of God. Though born in bodily blindness, yet the Lord, Who maketh wise the blind and loveth the righteous, enlightened thy spiritual eyes, that thou mightest serve His people, and the works of God be made manifest through thee. Wherefore with love we cry unto thee such things as these:

Rejoice, chosen by God from infancy;

Rejoice, thou that wast covered by the grace of the Holy Spirit from thy cradle;

Rejoice, thou that from childhood wast enriched with the gift of miracles;

Rejoice, thou that wast filled with wisdom from God on high;

Rejoice, thou that didst foresee the will of God through spiritual eyes;

Rejoice, thou that puttest to shame the wise of this age that are blinded in mind;

Rejoice, thou that leadest deluded souls unto God;

Rejoice, thou that relievest from grief and from sorrow;

Rejoice, righteous mother Matrona, fervent intercessor for us before God.

Kontakion 2

When thou wast baptised, blessed one, the people and the priest beheld a wonderful pillar like smoke above thy head, and smelled a strong fragrance. Astonished, they wondered what this maid was destined to be, whilst singing unto God: Alleluia.

Ikos 2

Being enlightened in mind, the priest of God Vasily, discerned her whom he baptised to be a vessel of the grace of God, and called thee, righteous Matrona, a holy maiden. In our zeal we bring praises such as these:

Rejoice, thou that wast made fragrant in the holy font by the grace of the Holy Spirit;

Rejoice, for the sign of the cross was imprinted on thy chest;

Rejoice, thou prayerful one given to the people by God;

Rejoice, ever-burning candle, shining before the Lord;

Rejoice, thou that by the gift of miracles from God wast famed upon earth;

Rejoice, thou that by thine unfading crown art crowned by the Lord in heaven;

Rejoice, herald to sinners of the mercies of God;

Rejoice, thou that from the source of living water dost refresh the thirsty;

Rejoice, righteous mother Matrona, fervent intercessor for us before God.

Kontakion 3

Thou didst feel the Power of God's grace whilst yet in infancy, blessed Matrona, stretching forth to the holy icons, and with a pure heart and infant lips proclaimed praise unto God: Alleluia.

Ikos 3

Having from God the gift of foresight from infancy, blessed mother, thou knewest the most hidden things in the hearts of them coming to thee, telling the future like the present, and by this set many people on the path of righteousness. Whereby thou didst glorify God, making wise the blind, and we cry out to thee thus:

Rejoice, wondrous seer;

Rejoice, denouncer of hidden sins;

Rejoice, brightest teacher of darkened souls;

Rejoice, merciful guide of them that had gone astray;

Rejoice, star pointing the way to the faithful;

Rejoice, candle giving light in the darkness of this age;

Rejoice, thou that didst serve the one God;

Rejoice, for by the grace of the Holy Spirit thou didst trample down the wiles of the devil;

Rejoice, righteous mother Matrona, fervent intercessor for us before God.

Kontakion 4

A storm of bewilderment and confusion in the people concerning thy miracles was dispelled, and them that were made wise by God, Who is wondrous in His saints, glorified and praised thee, and with thanksgiving sang unto God: Alleluia.

Ikos 4

Hearing how thou givest help in sicknesses of spirit and body, mother Matrona, people came to thee with hope, and, receiving favourable counsel and healing, gave thanks to God and sang unto thee:

Rejoice, for thou receivest them of a diseased and suffering soul;

Rejoice, for thou bestowest peace upon grieving souls;

Rejoice, enlightener of them that were in delusions;

Rejoice, teacher of piety;

Rejoice, reliever of our sorrows;

Rejoice, consoler in griefs;

Rejoice, blessed unmercenary;

Rejoice, benevolent healer of divers ailments;

Rejoice, righteous mother Matrona, fervent intercessor for us before God.

Kontakion 5

As a divinely moving star, blessed mother Matrona, thou didst shine forth in evil times in the land of Russia as a new confessor, and didst bear the yoke of Christ boldly and fearlessly throughout thy life; and strengthened by the grace of God, thou gavest enlightenment to the bewildered, relief to the suffering, and healing to the sick, who thankfully cried unto God: Alleluia.

Ikos 5

Seeing miracles and healings given by thee through the grace of God - the lame walking, the paralytic and bedridden healed, evil spirits cast out of the possessed - many Russian people rushed to thee, mother, as to a source inexhaustible and drank from it profusely, and with tender heart cried out to thee thus:

Rejoice, called to the right path from infancy;

Rejoice, righteous one, bestowed upon us by God;

Rejoice, healer of our ailments;

Rejoice, speedy helper in our needs;

Rejoice, thou that enlightenest us through thine inspired advice;

Rejoice, quick resolver of our bewilderment;

Rejoice, thou that drivest away unclean spirits from the people;

Rejoice, thou that protectest from every evil by thy prayer;

Rejoice, righteous mother Matrona, fervent intercessor for us before God.

Kontakion 6

Herald of the holiness and righteousness of thy life, blessed mother, the holy and righteous Father John of Kronstadt appeared to be when he saw thee in the church, and he called thee his heir and eighth pillar of Russia. And all that heard this glorified the Lord, proclaiming to Him: Alleluia.

Ikos 6

Through thy prayers, mother Matrona, the light of God's grace shone in hearts of them having no knowledge of God and burdened by many sins which angered Him. And seeing the miracles performed by thee, they turned to the Lord, crying to thee in gratitude thus:

Rejoice, thou whose feats glorify God;

Rejoice, revealer to us of the glory of God;

Rejoice, guide of the faithless to the right path;

Rejoice, thou that cleansest by thy prayers those defiled by sins;

Rejoice, thou that callest us to repentance;

Rejoice, thou that dost admonish us to thank the Lord for all things;

Rejoice, thou who dost teach us to love the divine Church;

Rejoice, gatherer of the scattered sheep within the walls of the Church;

Rejoice, righteous mother Matrona, fervent intercessor for us before God.

Kontakion 7

Wishing worthily to glorify the Most Holy Lady Theotokos, mother Matrona, thou didst order the people to have her depicted in the most honourable icon called "Seeker of the Perishing" and place it in God’s church in thy village, that all who look upon the bright face of the most pure one, might tenderly praise her, and to the Lord also cry out: Alleluia!

Ikos 7

The Lord gave thee as a new protectress, prayerful mediator, and intercessor with God to the Russian people in the hard times when many forsook the holy Church; and thou, mother, by word and deed, didst set on the right path the fainthearted and deceived, revealing the wonderful miracles of God. Wherefore we hymn thee thus:

Rejoice, thou that dost feel ceaseless compassion for the country of Russia;

Rejoice, intercessor for our salvation;

Rejoice, thou that movest to compassion God the righteous Judge;

Rejoice, protectress of the diseased and wronged;

Rejoice, helper of the weak and desperate;

Rejoice, ceaseless warrior against the spirits of malice;

Rejoice, for at thee the demon chiefs do tremble;

Rejoice, for at thee angels and people rejoice;

Rejoice, righteous mother Matrona, fervent intercessor for us before God.

Kontakion 8

Strange it was for the weak in faith and the unwise that, though born blind, thou couldest see and know not only the present, but also the future, for they knew not that the power of God is fulfilled in human weakness. And we, blessed mother, seeing the wisdom of God manifested in thee, cry out to God: Alleluia.

Ikos 8

Many vexations and offences, exiles and reproaches didst thou bear, blessed mother, not complaining of these, but in all things thanking God. For these things and for teaching us each with patience to carry his cross, we praise thee thus:

Rejoice, thou that prayed without ceasing;

Rejoice, thou that drove away spiritual wickedness by fasting and prayer;

Rejoice, thou that hast gained graceful peace;

Rejoice, for by thy love many about thee were saved;

Rejoice, for thy life of service to many;

Rejoice, for after thy repose people are ever helped by thee;

Rejoice, for now thou fervently heedest our petitions;

Rejoice, thou that leavest not them that put their trust in thy care;

Rejoice, righteous mother Matrona, fervent intercessor for us before God.

Kontakion 9

All manner of sorrows and diseases thou didst bear, mother Matrona, ever leading the struggle with the forces of darkness, denouncing their machinations and guile, and expelling demons from the possessed; and up to the end of thy days thou didst help them in sufferings, illnesses and grievings, ever singing unto God: Alleluia.

Ikos 9

Eloquent orators are not able worthily to glorify thy holy life, nor the miracles wrought by thee through the power of God, most marvellous eldress. And we, wishing by hymns to praise God in His saints, and with heartfelt love inspired, dare to sing to thee thus:

Rejoice, thou that didst choose the narrow path and strait gates;

Rejoice, thou that shone by many virtues;

Rejoice, thou that didst reject all in life that is passing;

Rejoice, thou adorned with the precious crown of humility;

Rejoice, thou bird of heaven, that didst live the Gospel on earth;

Rejoice, thou that followed the Son of God Who had not where to lay His head;

Rejoice, thou rejoicing now in the mansions of paradise;

Rejoice, thou whose mercy is never failing to us sinners who pray to thee;

Rejoice, righteous mother Matrona, fervent intercessor for us before God.

Kontakion 10

Wishing to save many people from bodily sufferings and spiritual sicknesses, thou didst stay all night in prayer, O righteous one of God, beseeching for them help and strengthening of our Lord Jesus Christ, singing to Him: Alleluia.

Ikos 10

A rampart and protection wert thou in the days of thy life, blessed mother, to all who resorted to thee, and after death thou ceaselessly intercedest before God for the people who in faith run toward to thy tomb. Wherefore, hearken now unto us sinners, by sorrows, sickness and many griefs consumed, and hasten to help by thy prayers all that cry unto thee:

Rejoice, speedy intercessor for the distressed;

Rejoice, comforter of them bearing hardships;

Rejoice, guardian of worthy marriage;

Rejoice, pacifier of all that persist in strife;

Rejoice, defender of them brought unjustly to trial;

Rejoice, merciful advocate before God for those guilty before an earthly judgment;

Rejoice, refuge of them deprived of shelter;

Rejoice, protectress of all that call upon thee;

Rejoice, righteous mother Matrona, fervent intercessor for us before God.

Kontakion 11

Thou didst hear angelic singing, worthy mother Matrona, whilst yet living on earth. And teach us, the unworthy, how we should glorify God in the Trinity worshipping Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, to Whom also the heavenly host unceasingly sing with a great voice: Alleluia.

Ikos 11

Thy life shineth with luminous light, blessed Matrona, enlightening the darkness of this too-busy world, and thou dost draw unto thee our souls. Wherefore we, by the ray of the grace of God, will be enlightened, and our mournful way in this temporal life shall pass in a manner pleasing to God, and thus attain unto the kingdom of God, where thou, mother, now takest up thine abode, hearing our voice calling to thee:

Rejoice, ever-burning candle of God;

Rejoice, precious pearl, illuminating us by the light of thy holiness;

Rejoice, sweet-smelling flower that by the Holy Spirit coverest us with fragrance;

Rejoice, rock of faith, stablishing the fainthearted in piety;

Rejoice, brightest star pointing out to us the right way;

Rejoice, good warrior of Christ, by the sword of prayer frightening demonic hosts;

Rejoice, for throughout thy life thou wast holy and undefiled;

Rejoice, for thy death is precious in the sight of the Lord;

Rejoice, righteous mother Matrona, fervent intercessor for us before God.

Kontakion 12

The grace of God, already richly perceived even from the cradle, O blessed mother, will be with thee all the days of thy life. We believe without doubt, that also after thy repose this grace is with thee abundantly. Wherefore, falling down before thee, we pray: deprive not us still wandering on earth of thy help and intercession, beseeching the Lord to have mercy on all who sing unto Him: Alleluia.

Ikos 12

Singing of thy many and marvellous wonders, mother Matrona, we glorify God Who gave thee to the city of Moscow and to the Russian land in the days of atheism and persecution as a staunch pillar of piety and faith. Now, blessed mother, with grateful heart we hymn thee thus:

Rejoice, for thou hast attained the peace of Christ in thy soul;

Rejoice, for many people about thee thou didst lead to God;

Rejoice, for in thy feeble body, the power of God's grace was shown;

Rejoice, for in the finding of thine honourable relics, God’s mercy to us is revealed;

Rejoice, thou that dost bloom in the assembly of the saints of Moscow;

Rejoice, glorious adornment of the city of Moscow;

Rejoice, constant intercessor for the Russian land before God;

Rejoice, thou that callest all to repentance and prayer for the Russian land;

Rejoice, righteous mother Matrona, fervent intercessor for us before God.

Kontakion 13

O blessed mother, hear now our hymns of praise which we sing to thee, and ask for us of the Lord Jesus Christ, the remission of sins, a Christian death, and peaceful repose, and a good answer at His dread judgment, and that we shall be blessed with thee in the dwellings of Paradise to glorify the Holy Trinity, crying: Alleluia. (Thrice)

Prayer

Blessed mother Matrona, thy soul in heaven standeth before the throne of God, thy body resteth upon earth, and thou bestowest divers miracles through grace given thee from on High. Look down with thy merciful eye upon us sinners who pass our days in sorrows, sicknesses and sinful temptations. Console us who are in despair. Heal our grievous ailments which God allowed because of our sins. Deliver us from many misfortunes and attacks of evil spirits. Beseech our Lord Jesus Christ to forgive us all our trespasses, transgressions and falls, and our sins committed from our youth up to the present day and hour. And by thy prayers obtain for us grace and great mercy, that we may glorify the Trinity, one God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, now and ever and unto ages of ages. Amen.

Troparion, Tone 2

Let us the faithful today praise blessed eldress Matrona made wise by God; flower of the land of Tula and glorious adornment of the city of Moscow, for whom daylight was unknown but who wast enlightened by the light of Christ and enriched by the gifts of insight and healing: Thou wast a sojourner and wanderer upon earth, but now in the heavenly chambers thou standest before the throne of God and intercedest for our souls.

Kontakion, Tone 7

Thou wast chosen from thy mother’s womb for service to Christ, righteous Matrona, treading a path of sorrows and griefs, but showing firm faith and piety which were pleasing to God. Wherefore, we venerate thy memory, and we beseech thee, blessed eldress: help us to dwell in God’s love.

Magnification

We magnify thee, O holy righteous blessed Matrona, and honour thy holy memory, thou that dost pray for us to Christ our God.

Translation by Reader Andreas Moran