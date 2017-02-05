<table id="art103138" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/103138.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102636/263673.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Coming Soon! New design for OrthoChristian.com!</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">Thank you to all our readers for your continued support, and please keep your eyes peeled for our new look!</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, May 2, 2017

Dear readers of OrthoChristian.com,

We are pleased to announce that we will be unveiling a new design for the site in the near future, which will be more in line with the look of our parent Russian-language site pravoslavie.ru, which revealed its current design in November 2015.

Thank you to all our readers for your continued support, and please keep your eyes peeled for our new look!