Moscow, May 2, 2017

    

Dear readers of OrthoChristian.com,

We are pleased to announce that we will be unveiling a new design for the site in the near future, which will be more in line with the look of our parent Russian-language site pravoslavie.ru, which revealed its current design in November 2015.

Thank you to all our readers for your continued support, and please keep your eyes peeled for our new look!

OrthoChristian.com

02 / 05 / 2017

