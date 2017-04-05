|
“We need all the saints to free Cyprus, our monasteries, and our churches from the boot of the Turkish conqueror “—Russian Church of St. Andrew consecrated on Cyprus
Moscow, May 4, 2017
The recently-completely Russian-style Church St. Andrew and All Russian Saints on the island of Cyprus was ceremoniously consecrated on Monday, reports Romfea.
The church had previously been opened, with the laying of the antimens on the altar and its first Divine Liturgy being celebrated by Metropolitan Isaias of Tamasos, Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, and Archbishop Amvrosy of Peterhof, concelebrated by clergy of the Churches of Cyprus and Russia. The service was also attended by Metropolitan Niphon of Philipopolis (Patriarchate of Antioch), Bishop Antonije of Moravicí (Serbian Patriarchate), Metropolitan Nikolaj of Plovdiv (Bulgarian Patriarchate), and Metropolitan Theokletos of Vrestheni (Church of Greece) on March 26.
The ceremony began with magnificence and splendor on Sunday evening, April 30, with the arrival of the holy relics of St. Matrona of Moscow, St. Seraphim of Sarov, St. Sergius of Radonezh, St. Luke of Crimea, and many other prominent Russian saints. Also present at the celebration was the incorrupt left hand of the Great Martyr George the Victorious.
Following the deposition of the relics, the hierarchical Great Vespers was celebrated by Met. Isaiah of Tamasos. Many other hierarchs were present, including Met. Timothy of Vostro, Anthony of Boryspil, Dionysios of Corinth, as well as a multitude of local Russians and Cypriots.
Following the celebration of Vespers, the inauguration of the exhibition of Russian relics and heirlooms of ecclesiastical art from the St. Theodore Ushakov Foundation in Russia was carried out in the metropolis’ ceremonial hall. A celebratory concert finished the evening.
The rite of consecration took place the next morning, Monday May 1, celebrated by Met. Isaiah of Tamasos. Again, a number of hierarchs concelebrated, including Met. Athanasius of Limassol, and Met. Anthony of Boryspil, and Met. Eusebius of Samos and Ikaria, among others.
The homily was offered by Met. Paul of Siatista who spoke of the spiritual significance of church consecrations. After the service, Met. Isaiah turned to the church’s Russian donor, Viataslav Zarenkov, with words of thanks, and a prayer for his family and health.
“They ask me why the church is dedicated to, apart from the Apostle Andrew, all the Russian saints, and I tell them that the answer is simple. We need all the saints to free Cyprus, our monasteries, and our churches from the boot of the Turkish conqueror,” Met. Isaiah said with tears, adding that God has no language, and receives praise in all languages and from all nations.
04 / 05 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Serbs in Montenegro look to erect monument to Tsar Nicholas II
Large-scale mosaics from Russia arrives at St. Sava’s in Belgrade
Met. Ambrose of Kalavryta to Pat. Bartholomew: “The council on Crete is a path to schism”
People’s veneration of St. Matrona is best answer to skeptics—Patriarch Kirill
Glorification of Vladimir Icon of the Mother of God “of the Tithes” to be celebrated May 6 in Kiev
Coming Soon! New design for OrthoChristian.com!
Russian Church has organized more than 500 anti-alcoholism projects
3D panoramic tour of Moscow’s Novospassky Monastery available online
Patriarch Ilia II baptizes another 1,173 children
Russian Church not involved in banning Jehovah’s Witnesses—Metropolitan Hilarion
Orthodox Church in Prague vandalized after Muslim threatens parishioners
First Romanian Orthodox metropolitan of America enthroned (+ VIDEO)