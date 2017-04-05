<table id="art103205" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/103205.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102638/263821.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">вЂњWe need all the saints to free Cyprus, our monasteries, and our churches from the boot of the Turkish conqueror вЂњвЂ”Russian Church of St. Andrew consecrated on Cyprus</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">The recently-completely Russian-style Church St. Andrew and All Russian Saints on the island of Cyprus was ceremoniously consecrated on Monday.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, May 4, 2017

Photo: Romfea

The recently-completely Russian-style Church St. Andrew and All Russian Saints on the island of Cyprus was ceremoniously consecrated on Monday, reports Romfea.

The church had previously been opened, with the laying of the antimens on the altar and its first Divine Liturgy being celebrated by Metropolitan Isaias of Tamasos, Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, and Archbishop Amvrosy of Peterhof, concelebrated by clergy of the Churches of Cyprus and Russia. The service was also attended by Metropolitan Niphon of Philipopolis (Patriarchate of Antioch), Bishop Antonije of Moravicí (Serbian Patriarchate), Metropolitan Nikolaj of Plovdiv (Bulgarian Patriarchate), and Metropolitan Theokletos of Vrestheni (Church of Greece) on March 26.

The ceremony began with magnificence and splendor on Sunday evening, April 30, with the arrival of the holy relics of St. Matrona of Moscow, St. Seraphim of Sarov, St. Sergius of Radonezh, St. Luke of Crimea, and many other prominent Russian saints. Also present at the celebration was the incorrupt left hand of the Great Martyr George the Victorious.

Following the deposition of the relics, the hierarchical Great Vespers was celebrated by Met. Isaiah of Tamasos. Many other hierarchs were present, including Met. Timothy of Vostro, Anthony of Boryspil, Dionysios of Corinth, as well as a multitude of local Russians and Cypriots.

Following the celebration of Vespers, the inauguration of the exhibition of Russian relics and heirlooms of ecclesiastical art from the St. Theodore Ushakov Foundation in Russia was carried out in the metropolis’ ceremonial hall. A celebratory concert finished the evening.

The rite of consecration took place the next morning, Monday May 1, celebrated by Met. Isaiah of Tamasos. Again, a number of hierarchs concelebrated, including Met. Athanasius of Limassol, and Met. Anthony of Boryspil, and Met. Eusebius of Samos and Ikaria, among others.

The homily was offered by Met. Paul of Siatista who spoke of the spiritual significance of church consecrations. After the service, Met. Isaiah turned to the church’s Russian donor, Viataslav Zarenkov, with words of thanks, and a prayer for his family and health.

“They ask me why the church is dedicated to, apart from the Apostle Andrew, all the Russian saints, and I tell them that the answer is simple. We need all the saints to free Cyprus, our monasteries, and our churches from the boot of the Turkish conqueror,” Met. Isaiah said with tears, adding that God has no language, and receives praise in all languages and from all nations.